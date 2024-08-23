China claims to have already reached its 2030 clean energy goal

In some good news for the environment, China has reached a clean energy goal six years sooner than expected. In 2020, President Xi Jinping set a goal to have at least 1,200 gigawatts of clean energy sources by 2030. In a new statement, China's National Energy Administration claims the country has reached 1,206 gigawatts, thanks to 25 gigawatts of turbines and panels added last month, Bloomberg reports.

This milestone is critical for China, the world's biggest polluter, which produces about 12.7 metric tons of emissions produced annually as of 2023, The New York Times reports. For context, the United States is second with 5.9 billion tons. However, China is spending more on clean energy than every other country, but it still has a long way to go. So far, solar and wind have generated 14 percent of the country's energy in 2024.

China is working to expand this number with a range of projects that include renewable energy. In June, it was announced that state-owned China Three Gorges Renewables Group will invest 80 billion yuan ($11 billion) in a base using solar, wind and coal to generate electricity. The plant will be built in Inner Mongolia and get 135 gigawatts of the 435 gigawatts China has devoted to desert projects by 2030. We'll have to see how much of a negative offset the coal aspect will cause as the plan progresses.