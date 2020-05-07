A Chinese hacking group is reportedly targeting governments across Asia

“Naikon’s primary method of attack is to infiltrate a government body, then use that body’s contacts, documents and data to launch attacks on others, exploiting the trust and diplomatic relations between departments and governments to increase the chances of its attack succeeding,” said Check Point.

Naikon is a known hacker group, but apparently dropped out of view around 2015. However, Check Point found that despite avoiding detection, the group has been very active during the last five years, especially in 2019-20. During that time, the group developed new tools including Aria-body.

“To evade detection, they were using exploits attributed to lots of APT [advanced persistent threat] groups, and uniquely using their victims’ servers as command and control centers,” wrote Check Point. “We’ve published this research as a warning and resource for any government entity to better spot Naikon’s or other hacker group’s activities.”