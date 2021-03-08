Chrome OS update adds a dedicated Google Meet app and eSIM support

Google has rolled out a few updates for Chrome OS meant to make devices running the platform a more effective tool for communicating with friends and workmates. Chrome OS version 92 will make Google Meet a pre-installed Progressive Web App on all Chromebooks and computers running the software, allowing users to get on a video call right from the Launcher. Google says it also made performance improvements for the app, including the ability to adapt video calls to different network conditions and to adjust video performance during screen sharing.

Since some people's employers or schools may prefer Zoom, Google has also teamed up with the business messaging app to release a version of the app tweaked to work better on Chromebooks. That app is now available on the Google Play Store. Chrome OS now also supports eSIMs, giving users the option to use one if they need cellular connectivity. The feature sounds especially useful for travelers who need to switch between networks while they're overseas. It's obviously only available on eSIM-compatible devices, which aren't that many at the moment, though we're hoping the feature's arrival means more Chromebooks will come with eSIM support in the future.

The latest Chrome OS also adds a new emoji keyboard shortcut on Chromebooks. By pressing Search or Launcher key + Shift + Space, users can bring up the compact emoji picker where they can see their most recently used emoji. Finally, the Explore app on Chromebooks now includes a digital magazine curated for families, and each edition includes educational apps for kids.