Chrome's latest safety update will be more proactive about protecting you

Chrome is getting a series of safety updates that could improve your security while browsing online. In a release, Google announced the new features, which include protecting against abusive notifications, limiting site permissions and reviewing extensions.

Safety Check, Chrome's security monitor, will now run continuously in the background to more readily take protective steps. The tool will let you know what steps it's taking, which should include removing permissions from sites you no longer visit and ones Google Safe Browsing believes are deceiving you into giving permission. It will also flag any alerts it deems you might not want and notify you of issues that require attention, like security issues. Plus, Safety Check on your desktop should alert you to any Chrome extensions that might pose a risk.

Google is also reducing the number of permissions that last for sites on Chrome for desktops or Android devices. The new feature will allow you to approve mic or camera access for one time only instead of always for the site. Instead, they will have to request your permission again on the next use. Plus, Google is also expanding the ability to unsubscribe from a site on Chrome with one button beyond Pixel devices to more Android ones.