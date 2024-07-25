Comic-Con leak sparks rumors of two remastered Soul Reaver games

San Diego Comic-Con is a popular time to announce any big news for the geekdom, but it's also a popular time for big news to accidentally get revealed early. Today, an attendee took a photo of the booth for comic publisher Dark Horse that may have leaked plans for a remaster of two Soul Reaver games. The image shows a statue of characters Raziel and Kain, and the artwork is accompanied by a sign with branding that reads Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I and II Remastered. The sign has since been removed from the display.

Dark Horse Comics Vice President of Product Development and Sales Randy Lahrman spoke to GameSpot at the convention about the leak. He said the statue in question would be available in August and that more details would be forthcoming, but he did not comment on the possible game remasters.

The Soul Reaver games were made by Crystal Dynamics. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver initially came out in 1999 for the original PlayStation, and sequel Soul Reaver II came out two years later. Both projects were helmed by director Amy Hennig, who went on to work at Naughty Dog on the Uncharted and Jax and Daxter franchises. Crystal Dynamics may be best known for its work on the rebooted Lara Croft series, and the company was acquired by Embracer Group alongside Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montréal in 2022.

It does seem plausible that remasters are in the works. Earlier this month, news dropped about a planned prequel graphic novel titled Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - The Dead Shall Rise. It will be a Kickstarter project by Bit Bot and Crystal Dynamics.

We've reached out to Crystal Dynamics about today's leak and will update the story if we receive any official information.