Alienware’s new OLED gaming monitor boasts 'world's highest' pixels per inch

Alienware has just announced the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor at CES 2025. According to the company, the monitor has the highest pixel density for an OLED or QD-OLED (more on this in a minute) monitor at 166 pixels per inch (PPI). But that's not all it offers.

The monitor has Dolby Vision HDR and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification for even better image quality. The 0.03ms response time is perfect for competitive gamers who value extreme speed, and the 240Hz refresh rate is nothing to sneeze at either. Finally, it comes with an AI algorithm (because in 2025, of course it does) that's supposed to protect against burn-in.

The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor will be available in North America in March, and other regions one month later. It will retail for $900.