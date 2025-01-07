Anker announces new 140W wall charger with a handy built-in display at CES 2025

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Anker announced a new wall charger at CES 2025 and this 140W model includes a nifty display for keeping track of various metrics. The screen will show power usage per port, temperature and fast-charge status. This is just the latest Anker charger (and one of the smallest) to have a screen built in as the company has been adding them to a number of its chargers and power banks over the past year or so.

The screen even displays something Anker is calling an odometer, which measures lifetime usage in hours. The diminutive charger boasts a surprising number of ports, which is always useful. All told, there are three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. The design also makes it less prone to falling and loosening when plugged in.

The Anker 3C1A supports multiple fast-charging options, including PD3.1 and UFCS, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. Could this be the mythical "one charger to rule them all?" That depends on pricing, and the company is remaining mum for now. We also don't know when this thing will be available for purchase, though we'll likely find out soon enough.

Anker

Anker also announced a new power bank with retractable cables. That's a really neat idea, but a bit risky since cables can easily fail. Anker thought of this, as the device includes additional standard ports. This power bank also boasts a display, similar to the charger, and offers support for fast charging.