Apple's Find My finally comes to South Korea in 2025

Apple is finally bringing its Find My feature to South Korea in 2025. The company says the service will launch at some point during the spring, according to a translation of a press release published by AppleInsider.

For years, South Korea has been just about the only country without access to Apple’s tracking network. So what changed? It looks like one reason behind the move is an influx of user complaints. These complaints have merit, as Apple sells AirTags in the country. Without the Find My network, AirTags are basically useless little silver pucks.

Apple has not addressed the reason behind the sudden change of heart. According to the user petition, the company has kept the feature disabled due to "internal policy." The country has strict privacy regulations, so that could be what led to the aforementioned internal policy. In the past, Apple has said that Find My was absent from South Korea because the company was unable to export high-precision map data due to local laws, as reported by MacRumors.

To that end, South Korea is particularly protective of geographic data. Associated legal restrictions have long been a thorn in the side of international platforms like Google Maps and Apple Maps, as real time mapping data is tough to come by. This has also impacted games that rely on mapping data, like Pokémon Go.

However, Find My already works in the country’s outlying territories like Baengnyeongdo and Ulleungdo, so who knows exactly why it’s taking so long for Find My to reach the mainland. In any event, this is good news for South Koreans who want to keep an eye on their precious belongings. Here’s hoping the platform works as intended.

