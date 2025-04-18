Ask Engadget: How do I keep my electronics from dying when I travel?

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Q: I'm traveling soon and plan to bring all the devices I usually use, including my smartphone, tablet and laptop. What should I buy to keep everything charged?

A: If you're traveling domestically, one large and one small power bank plus a foldable charging station (in addition to your usual cables and wall adapters) should keep your devices reliably powered. If you're heading to another country, you should also include an outlet adapter. And if you're flying, there are a few TSA rules you should know about that apply to electronics and external batteries.

How to pick a power bank for travel

Over the past few years, I've tested dozens of portable batteries for Engadget's guide to the best power banks and I've brought a bunch with me on planes, trains and interminable automobile rides. My go-to battery right now is Anker's Laptop Power Bank, which I only rarely use for charging my laptop — it's far more versatile than the uncreative name may suggest. I also have a couple of smaller banks to grab when I don't need quite so much charge.

The three important features to look for when picking a portable charger to take on your travels are its capacity, weight and connections.

Capacity

Most portable chargers list their capacity in milliamp hours (mAh). Anything less than 5,000mAh is pretty useless — it won't even get a smartphone up to fifty percent. I recommend looking for a power bank with 10,000mAh or higher capacity. One thing to note is that there's not a one-to-one correlation on capacity: a 10,000mAh power bank will not refill your smartphone's 5,000mAh battery twice. Voltage conversions, heat loss and the operation of the battery all cut down on the amount of charge delivered.

Weight

This is directly related to capacity. Just about every 20,000mAh battery will be heavier than a 10,000mAh battery. If you're really concerned with keeping down the pounds and ounces in your luggage, you might want to pick the smallest capacity you think you'll need. That said, the largest TSA-compliant batteries are 27,000mAh models, which weigh between two and 2.5 pounds. That may or may not make a huge difference in your packing scheme.

Connections

The last thing to look for is the right connections. Every power bank I've tested has at least one USB-C port. Since you can get a USB-C cable with just about any connector at the other end, that should cover what you need. But if, for example, you have an older smartwatch charger with a USB Type-A connector, you'll want to make sure your power bank has that slot. You'll also want to remember to pack the right cables for each device. I'm seeing more banks with built-in cables, which is convenient, but you'll probably still want to bring a couple extra cords just in case.

How to fly with charging accessories

Current TSA and FAA rules say that all spare batteries, including power banks, can only go in your carry-on luggage, not your checked bags. They must be rated at 100 watt-hours or lower, which in most batteries translates to roughly a 27,000mAh capacity. That capacity range covers most portable power chargers out there, since most manufacturers want their banks to fit within travel recommendations (larger batteries are often marketed as portable power stations). There's no limit on the number of batteries you can carry, but they should be for your personal use and must be protected from damage.

Items like fast chargers, wall adapters, cables and regular alkaline batteries (ie. AA and AAA cells) can fly in either your checked or carry-on luggage. Of course, as with all TSA regulations, the final determination of what you can and can't bring with you lies with the agents themselves, but this advice follows the agency's current guidelines.

If you're flying internationally, you'll want to check the baggage policies of the airline and airport you'll use for your return flight. A quick check of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) policies and the five highest-trafficked non-US airports (Delhi, Haneda, Istanbul, Heathrow and Dubai) shows that similar rules apply: spare batteries must go in carry-on bags and can't be checked. A few policies put the upper capacity limit for external batteries at 100Wh, but the ICAO actually allows banks up to 160Wh.

Amy Skorheim for Engadget

Anker Laptop Power Bank (25,000mAh, 100W)

While the name makes it sound like it's only good for laptops, I've used this Anker power bank to recharge my phone, tablet, ereader and even my PS5 controller. It has two built-in USB-C cables, one that retracts into the body of the bank and extends a generous two feet, and one that loops to create a handy carrying strap. This is the ideal bank to stash in a day pack before you go wandering around a new city. You don't have to remember a cable and the display shows exactly what percentage of charge is left in the battery. When I tested it out, the recharge times were fast thanks to the max 165 max wattage, and the 25,000mAh capacity can refill a phone a little under four times, a tablet more than two times and will give a laptop many extra hours of life. Plus, it's sturdy: I unceremoniously yeet it into my backpack a few times a week and it still looks new. The only downside is the $110 price tag and 1.3-pound weight. See at Amazon

Anker

Anker Nano 3-in-1 Portable Charger (10,000mAh, 30W)

If you don't want to add another high-dollar line item to your trip's budget, this three-in-one brick and charger from Anker is a good value at under $50. It combines an AC plug, a 10,000mAh power bank and a built-in USB-C cable that forms a handle loop. You can use it like a wall adapter, charging your devices as the battery itself recharges. Then, you can take it with you to ensure you have a smartphone refill when you need it. I like the display that tells you how much charge the battery has left and the built-in cable feels sturdy. It was pretty quick to recharge the iPhone and Galaxy phone I test batteries on and the cable/adapter/battery combo means you just have to pack one thing instead of three. See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget

Nimble Champ Pro

$99.95 This cute, speckled battery from Nimble has served me well on many trips. I like that it has a strap and doesn't have a boring black finish like most banks, making it easy to spot and fish out of a bag when you're frazzled. It has a 20,000mAh capacity, which refilled my iPad Air M1 in a little under two hours and had enough left over to mostly fill it again. The low-frills charger has just two USB-C ports and four light pips to indicate its charge level. Nimble is certified as both a B Corp and a Climate Neutral organization, too — a rarity in the tech world. I'd recommend this one if you don't want anything too heavy or bulky and won't need to charge a laptop. See at Nimble

Amy Skorheim for Engadget

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 15W)

If you're only concerned with your iPhone dying when you're out exploring, grab this magnetic portable charger from Anker. It has a Qi2-enabled charging pad and wirelessly re-juiced an iPhone 15 in a little over two hours. It had enough left over to then get the phone from four to 70 percent. The included stand lets you watch your screen as it recharges and the display on the side indicates the remaining charge. There's even a couple of extra ports in case you want to charge something that's not MagSafe-compatible. If you use an Android phone, this bank will work, but you won't get to take advantage of the stand function, so I'd suggest Anker's 733 GaN PowerCore instead. The built-in AC plug lets you use it as a multi-device charging adapter in your hotel room, but it's also a handy 10K power bank for when you're out and about. See at Amazon

Anker

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station

When you're back in your hotel room, there's no need for a power bank (though I'll admit, I probably recharge my tablet with a battery more often than from the wall). Instead, if you get an all-in-one charging unit that can handle your phone, smartwatch and earbuds, it'll keep your bedside table neater. My editor, Valentina Palladino, uses the Anker MagGo Charging Station which can reup an iPhone, newer iPods and an Apple Watch all at once. When it's time to travel, the whole thing folds up to about the size of a mouse (the accessory, not the animal) so you can pack it without worrying about breaking off a vital piece. It's harder to find a reliable combo charging station for Android devices. Instead, Android users may want to bring along a multi-device fast charger like the Anker Laptop Charger. Despite the name, the brick can charge more than just your computer. Three USB-C ports and one Type-A port should cover your phone, computer, watch and tablet, so you can get the most out of sometimes-scarce hotel wall outlets. The brick has a display and a folding AC plug for compact travel and it can deliver a max of 140 watts combined. Just keep in mind: the more you plug in, the less charge goes to each device so it'll take longer for everything to get to 100 percent. You'll also need to use a fast-charging cable to take advantage of higher wattage transfers. See at Amazon

BESHON

Beshon European Travel Plug Adapter (2-pack)

If you're heading to another country, you'll want to pack a travel power adapter to keep your devices charged. The major charging standards across the globe can be split into 15 different types of plugs. You can check the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) map to see which standard the country you're visiting uses. Before traveling abroad, Valentina grabbed this two-pack of adapters from Beshon. They come in versions for Japan, Australia, China and India, plus a few models to cover different parts of Europe. The adapters come in a two pack and each one houses three standard AC plugs, a couple of USB-C ports and one USB-A, which should cover a whole bunch of charging options. See at Amazon

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