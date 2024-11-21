The best Apple AirTag accessories for 2024

The Apple AirTag is a tiny, handy gadget that helps you keep track of the items you care about most, whether it’s your keys, wallet, backpack or even a bike. Once you’ve paired an AirTag with your iPhone, it integrates seamlessly with the Find My app, allowing you to view its location on a map, play a sound to help you locate it nearby or even get guided directions when it’s within close range. This little tracker is incredibly useful for keeping tabs on things that tend to get misplaced, and with Apple's impressive build quality and a replaceable battery, it’s made to last.



Accessories can make your AirTag even more useful, helping you attach it securely to nearly anything. From keychains and cases to mounts for your luggage or bike, there’s an accessory for every situation. These accessories give you more options to carry or conceal your AirTag depending on your needs. We’ve tested dozens of AirTag holders, cases and more since the Bluetooth trackers came out in 2021, and these are the best AirTag accessories we’ve tried. And if you’re an Android user, don’t fret — there are other Bluetooth trackers out there that give you similar features to AirTags and can help you keep track of your things.

Best AirTag holders

Elevation Lab Elevation Lab TagVault Fabric It’s easy to throw an AirTag into your coat pocket or in the bottom of your backpack, but it’s also easy for the tracking device to fall out of those things. Enter Elevation Lab’s TagVault Fabric mount, which adheres to a number of different types of fabric to discreetly track your stuff. The exterior ring of the Vault is super flexible, so once you stick it to the lining of your jacket or bag, it’ll move and adjust as you do the same with your stuff. The adhesive is quite strong, but it’s still easy to insert or remove the AirTag as much as you need. The plastic enclosure’s cap comes off with a bit of force, so you can take out your AirTag whenever you need to replace its battery. If you want something similar with an even more durable, water-resistant design, Elevation Lab makes these surface adhesive mounts that fit the bill, too. $14 at Amazon

Belkin Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder with Wire Cable If you'd prefer to attach your AirTag to the outside of your backpack or carry on, consider doing so with Belkin's Secure Holder with Wire Cable. Whereas other holders use a simple keyring to attach the tracker to your stuff, this case uses a braided wire cable that's extra tough. The case itself unlocks via a small Allen key to let you insert the AirTag, and then you can lock it back up again before putting the tag to use. Not only is it highly unlikely for your AirTag to get knocked out of this thing, it's also just as unlikely for the wire strap to get caught on something and break. Overall, it's a thoughtfully designed holder than would make a great luggage tag. $15 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $20 at Abt Electronics

Spigen Spigen Valentinus Spigen’s Valentinus AirTag cover is one of the best alternatives I’ve found to Apple’s own leather key rings. It has a very similar design to the first-party accessory (albeit made with pleather) , but it comes in much cheaper at only $8. Your tracking device nestles into the perfectly-shaped leather AirTag loop and snaps shut, and since the leather extends slightly over both sides of the tracker, there’s very little chance it will pop out unexpectedly. I also appreciate that it comes with a carabiner-style key ring, which makes it easier to secure to your belongings. $16 at Amazon

Caseology Caseology Vault Apple AirTag Case Caseology’s Vault has a more utilitarian design, made with tough, textured TPU. The oval-shaped holder has an opening on one side into which you pop your AirTag. The other side has a smaller opening that attaches to the included carabiner, which is one of the best clips I came across in my testing. It’s pretty basic as far as carabiners go, but it’s better than a standard key ring — especially if you want to easily attach your AirTag to something other than your keys like straps on a backpack, or even a pet collar. Overall, the Caseology Vault is one of the most attractive holders I tested and it will be a solid choice for anyone who doesn’t need stainless steel or leather. $6 at Amazon

Orbitkey Orbitkey Leather Holder for Apple Airtag Orbitkey’s Leather Holder for AirTag is a more elegant version of Apple’s accessory. It’s a genuine leather sleeve that opens just wide enough for you to slide your AirTag into its pocket. Attached to it is a quick-release ring that takes some getting used to, but once you know how to open it up, it’s easy to secure onto your keys. You essentially just have to push in one direction on the holder’s ring to unlock it, which then allows you to secure the AirTag to a lanyard, your car keys and the like. It’s a good option if you prefer that your accessories have a more polished look. $40 at Amazon

Belkin Belkin Apple Airtag Secure Holder With Strap AirTags can also help you keep track of larger bags and luggage, and you could easily slip one into an interior pocket and call it a day. But if you’d rather hook the tracker to the outside, you’ll need something a bit larger and more flexible than a standard key ring. Belkin’s Secure Holder with Strap is a good option: it comes in different colors and it’s budget friendly at only $13. The case opens up into two pieces, allowing you to sit the AirTag inside the circle and twist and snap the two halves together to lock it in. You can then attach the AirTag to your luggage handle, dog collar, water bottle or other item with the strap, which feels quite strong. I appreciate the unique design of Belkin’s Secure Holder, although it was hard to twist open when the AirTag was inside of it. But that’s a good thing for daily use; your AirTag isn’t going anywhere when in the Secure Holder. I also liked its slightly raised edges, which provide extra protection against impacts and bumps. $10 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $16 at Staples$13 at Abt Electronics

Incase Incase Woolenex Key Clip for AirTag Incase's Woolenex AirTag holder is one that is just as attractive as it is durable. The company's Woolenex fabric is made of a woven blend of polyester fibers that make the accessory lightweight, water repellant and fade- and tear-resistant. Incase makes a bunch of gadgets and accessories out of this material, and those who like premium fabrics that can also handle a bit of wear-and-tear will gravitate to it. The holder has a TPU snap closure and circular cutout so it won't interrupt the AirTag's signal — plus, it lets you see any cute engraving you may have on your tracking device. $20 at Incase

Pelican Pelican Protector - Airtag Holder Keyrings and straps aren’t the best way to attach an AirTag to anything and everything. Things like bikes, coolers, luggage and other items would be better served by an adhesive mount. Pelican makes one of the most protective ones available at the moment – the Protector Sticker Mount case has a two-piece design that you pop open to insert your AirTag inside. It basically acts as a little box in which your AirTag lives while it’s tracking your stuff. You can stick it to your items using the strong adhesive panel on the back of the case, and Pelican even includes an extra adhesive pad in the package as well, just in case you need another one. While the case itself is a bit tough to get open at first, that just shows how hard it would be for your AirTag to accidentally pop out of it. $15 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $25 at pelican

AirTag holder FAQs

AirTags need a holder because they do not have built-in keyring holes like Tile, Chipolo and other Bluetooth trackers do.

How do you attach an AirTag to things?

You'll need a holder or case to attach an AirTag to your stuff. If you're comfortable slipping an AirTag into an interior pocket of a bag or coat, you can do so without an extra accessory. But if you want to use one to keep track of your keys, wallet, backpack or even your pet on their collar, you'll need an accessory that can accommodate that use case.