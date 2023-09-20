The best Apple Watch accessories for 2026
Bands are just the beginning.
The right accessories can transform your Apple Watch into the best workout companion, a stylish timepiece and everything in between. Whether you're looking to upgrade its style, recharge its battery quickly or make it even more convenient to use on the go, there's an accessory out there that can help. From a stylish sport loop that keeps things comfortable during workouts to a sturdy charging stand for your bedside, there are plenty of ways to enhance your experience.
Apple has a few Watches at this point: the flagship model, the Ultra 2 and the Watch SE, and you can find accessories for any and all of them — many of which won't break the bank. If you're always on the go, a power bank with wireless charging can help keep your watch topped up without needing to hunt for an outlet. No matter which Apple Watch you own, the best accessories can make daily use more seamless and add a little extra style and functionality along the way.
Best Apple Watch accessories for 2026
One of the easiest ways to make your Apple Watch your own is by picking up a couple of wristbands that suit your style. Like with iPhone cases, you could easily turn to Apple's first-party options – but you'll spend more money in the long run if you do that. It's easy to find good Apple Watch bands online from other brands in a variety of styles and materials, like sport loop bands (to make the most of your Apple Fitness exercise routine), silicone bands for a sleek, casual look and even leather bands for a more refined aesthetic. When it comes to basic silicone straps or sports brands, you can find packs of three to six bands for less than $20 but the quality may be questionable. Look for brands with many high ratings on Amazon if you insist on getting the best bang for your buck. You can also use FakeSpot's Amazon integration to get an idea for how trustworthy a product's reviews are.
If you like the idea of Apple's solo loop band but don't want to shell out $49 for one, there are plenty of alternatives that don't cost nearly as much but get the job done. I'm partial to stretchy nylon bands like these because the fabric is breathable and the included buckle makes it adjustable, allowing you to loosen and tighten the Watch as necessary. For example, I like to keep mine pretty close to the wrist when I'm working out so the heart rate monitor can get accurate readings, and then I'll loosen it a bit to wear for the rest of the day.
Spigen's slim Apple Watch cases sit flush against the wearable's display, but they still give you an extra layer of protection. Spigen also makes protective cases for AirPods Pro, with included keychains at a budget-friendly price, so you can keep all of your Apple devices protected. While a bumper like this adds a bit of bulk to your Apple Watch, it will be well worth it if you're on the clumsy side.
The latest Apple Watches, including the flagship Apple Watch Series 10, don't come with power adapters, which seems to be a common theme with most new smartwatch and smartphone purchases, so you'll have to dig one out of your drawer or get a new one to charge it up. Anker's 30W Nano 3 is a good pick because it's compact, foldable and has ActiveShield 2.0, an improvement on Anker's temperature-monitoring technology. In brief, it just means that the charger will keep an eye on its temperature to prevent overheating or damaging your device while it's powering up. It has more than enough wattage to charge your Apple Watch quickly and efficiently, and enough to fast-charge your iPhone whenever you need to switch off and use it for that.
UGreen's MagFlow Qi2 3-in-1 charger station offers a ton of value for $140. The company managed to build a trio charger that works well as a permanent fixture on your bedside table or desk, as well as a compact portable charging station. As the former, it takes up very little space when fully setup, and the magnetic phone charger can be tilt-adjusted up to 70 degrees so you can get the right viewing angle if you're watching videos on your iPhone while charging. The Apple Watch charging pad is similarly adjustable, and the space that wirelessly powers up AirPods or other earbuds sits right in front of that.
Since this is a Qi2 25W charger, it can power up the latest iPhones as quickly as possible, so you won't have to wait long before you can grab your phone and get going. The magnets are strong and allow you to use the phone in either portrait or landscape mode while it's powering up, and when you're done, you can fold the entire charging station flat and easily toss it in a bag to take with you. UGreen includes a USB-C to C cable and a 45W adapter in the box, so you're given everything the station needs to power up all your devices as quickly as possible.
The design is clever and feels premium without being too heavy, and I appreciate the soft-touch accents throughout. There are also four rubberized feet on the bottom so the device is less likely to move around or fall over when perched on a table. Overall, this 3-in-1 charger station essentially gives you a unit you can easily take with you as much as you want, using it at work, at home and everywhere in between.
For folks who travel often and want a multi-device charger with a bit more style, you'll be hard-pressed to find one better than this from Mophie. It folds down into a very compact puck, and once opened, it can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and pair of AirPods without taking up much space at all. It's Qi2-certified for fast charging, and it comes with multiple travel adapters (that can all fit in the included case) so you can use the accessory almost anywhere.
If you want to use the Apple Watch's handy Nightstand mode while it's charging, a charging stand or holder can make that experience much easier. There are tons of options in this space, but Elago's stands have a lot of personality and are pretty affordable to boot. The brand's W-series comes in a number of fun designs, including that of a retro handheld gaming system, an old Mac and even some Line characters. They're not the sturdiest stands out there (they're mostly made of lightweight plastic, making them prone to sliding around if you pull on the charging cord), but they will inject some cuteness into your space – and for a price tag of only $15, what more could you want?