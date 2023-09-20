The best Apple Watch accessories for 2026

UGreen's MagFlow Qi2 3-in-1 charger station offers a ton of value for $140. The company managed to build a trio charger that works well as a permanent fixture on your bedside table or desk, as well as a compact portable charging station. As the former, it takes up very little space when fully setup, and the magnetic phone charger can be tilt-adjusted up to 70 degrees so you can get the right viewing angle if you're watching videos on your iPhone while charging. The Apple Watch charging pad is similarly adjustable, and the space that wirelessly powers up AirPods or other earbuds sits right in front of that.

Since this is a Qi2 25W charger, it can power up the latest iPhones as quickly as possible, so you won't have to wait long before you can grab your phone and get going. The magnets are strong and allow you to use the phone in either portrait or landscape mode while it's powering up, and when you're done, you can fold the entire charging station flat and easily toss it in a bag to take with you. UGreen includes a USB-C to C cable and a 45W adapter in the box, so you're given everything the station needs to power up all your devices as quickly as possible.

The design is clever and feels premium without being too heavy, and I appreciate the soft-touch accents throughout. There are also four rubberized feet on the bottom so the device is less likely to move around or fall over when perched on a table. Overall, this 3-in-1 charger station essentially gives you a unit you can easily take with you as much as you want, using it at work, at home and everywhere in between.