The best eco-friendly phone cases for 2026

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We're all holding onto our phones for longer now, and in order to do that, you'll need some protection. Now, with so many good phone cases on the market, you don't have to compromise if you're also trying to live a more eco-conscious life. The best eco-friendly phone cases offer a great blend of durability and sustainability, helping to reduce plastic waste and better the planet.

Made from natural materials like biodegradable plastics, recycled ocean waste or even sustainable bamboo, eco-friendly phone cases and compostable phone covers prove that you don't have to sacrifice style or protection to make the greener choice. Whether you're looking for something sleek and minimal or bold and artistic, there are a number of eco-friendly options to choose from. And remember, even if you can't find a sustainable phone case that fits all your requirements, any phone case that allows you to get a few more years our of your smartphone instead of buying new and upgrading is eco-conscious in itself.

Best eco-friendly phone cases

Engadget Pela $65 iPhone compatible: Yes | Material: Flax shive, biopolymer Without a doubt, our favorite eco-friendly, sustainable phone cases are those made by Pela. We absolutely love their colors and designs, plus the fact that the entire line is 100 percent plant-based and compostable. The case material is called "Flaxstic," which the company says is made from flax straw and compostable bioplastic elastomer. Importantly, it's also free of BPA, phthalates, cadmium and lead. If you ever decide to get rid of it, you can indeed just chuck in a compost bin and it'll be completely biodegradable; another win for the planet. What's more, Pela cases are available for a wide array of handsets. They can accommodate iPhones (from iPhone 5 onwards), Samsung Galaxies (Galaxy S10 and newer), Google Pixels (from the Pixel 4a on) and even some OnePlus and Huawei models. For iPhone users, we should note that Pela cases are not MagSafe-compatible by default, but you can purchase a $13 MagSafe module separately. Applying it to my phone was pretty straightforward, so that's not a big concern, but it's something to keep in mind. See at Pela

Incipio Incipio Organicore $39.99+ iPhone compatible: Yes | Material: Recycled materials Incipio's Organicore line of cases is one of the most attractive we've seen, plus they are 100 percent compostable. You'll find them in clear and opaque designs, the latter of which has a buttery texture that makes the case feel more luxurious than you'd think. Most Organicore cases will protect your handset from drops from up to eight feet, and we like the way their raised edges defend against accidental bumps and dings. There are also MagSafe options available, so you can still use your iPhone with magnetic accessories without taking your case off. See at Incipio

OtterBox OtterBox Defender Series $70 $69.95 iPhone compatible: Yes | Material: Plastic While Otterbox's Defender phone cases aren't compostable, they are made from a minimum of 45-percent recycled content. We also wanted to mention them here because any phone case that can protect your device enough so that you don't have to replace it with a new piece of gear will help you be more eco-friendly overall. Most of the environmental impact from smartphones comes during the production phase, so if you can avoid upgrading devices every two years (or even longer), you should. The Defender series includes some of the best cases that combine serious protection and attractive designs. They're built to withstand military-grade drop tests with a trio of defenses: a bump-resistant silicone cover, a rigid inner shell to keep your phone in place and a memory-foam backing for added stability. The slightly textured exterior of the case provides better grip and they do come in MagSafe-compatible configurations for iPhone users. See at Amazon

Eco-friendly phone case FAQs

What makes a phone case eco-friendly?

A phone case can be considered eco-friendly when it's designed to protect not just your phone but also the planet. What sets these cases apart is the use of sustainable materials like biodegradable plastics, recycled plastic waste or even natural materials like bamboo or flax straw. Instead of contributing to plastic pollution, these materials break down naturally over time, or are made from recycled content that reduces waste.

Eco-friendly cases can also go a step further by being compostable, meaning you can toss them in a compost bin at the end of their life and they'll decompose into the earth without leaving harmful residues. Plus, many brands behind these cases focus on sustainable practices, like reducing carbon emissions during production or offering recycling programs for old cases.

Are compostable phone cases actually biodegradable?

Yes, most compostable phone cases are designed to break down naturally, but how fast they do depends on the material and the conditions. In a home compost bin, some cases may take months to decompose, while in industrial composting facilities the process is quicker. These cases are usually made from plant-based bioplastics, flax or starch blends which return to the soil without leaving behind harmful residue.

Can you recycle old phone cases?

It depends on the material. Standard plastic cases are tough to recycle because they're often made with mixed plastics and additives so they usually end up in landfills. Some brands run take-back programs where you can send your old case in and they'll reuse or up-cycle it into new products. If your case is made from single-type plastic or a recycled blend, check with your local recycling facility but in many cases specialized programs are the best option.

Georgie Peru contributed to this report.

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