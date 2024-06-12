The best ergonomic mouse for 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A mouse may seem like a small consideration for your workstation setup. But after you've addressed the crucial ergonomics — raising your monitor to eye-level, using the right keyboard and taking frequent breaks throughout your workdays — it's a good idea to make sure the mouse you use is comfortable as well. People dealing with conditions like carpal tunnel and wrist pain may be interested in finding the best ergonomic mouse for them. Vertical and semi-vertical designs turn your palm towards your midline instead of downwards, creating a handshake position that may feel more natural. Others employ a trackball to minimize the work your shoulder has to do in a day. I tested out more than 20 highly regarded ergonomic mice to come up with recommendations for vertical, semi-vertical, trackball and more, along with advice about the merits of the different ergonomic designs.

Table of contents

Best ergonomic mouse for 2025

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best ergonomic mouse overall (semi vertical) Goldtouch Semi-Vertical Mouse (Wired) Connection: Wired USB-A or 2.4Ghz wireless dongle models available | Power: Wired model or 2 x AAA batteries wireless model | DPI options: 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 and 2,500 | Weight: 110-130g w/o flange, 150-170g with flange | Number of buttons: 6 | Extra buttons: Forward, backward, DPI, scroll I really enjoyed using the Goldtouch Semi-Vertical mouse and it is probably the one I had plugged in the longest, just because I liked it. It's one of the few non-gaming mice I encountered with adjustable weights. I took two of the four 5g discs out to make it around 120 grams and that, combined with the easy glide, made moving it feel effortless. The cursor movement is precise at all four DPI settings and the light-up Goldtouch logo on the side turns different colors depending on which speed you've selected (red is low, blue is medium, green is medium-fast, and purple is fast) which is far easier to discern than most mice that rely on a series of flashes to indicate speed. It has a soft-touch, rubberized exterior with smooth metallic plastic buttons that are easy to click. As a semi-vertical mouse, it puts your hand in a natural, 60-degree tilt position that, to me, feels more comfortable than the straight-up-and-down of a fully vertical mouse. My medium-sized hand can fully palm the exterior with some distance left between the tips of my fingers and the ends of the mouse buttons, so slightly larger hands should still have room. There aren't a ton of extra buttons, just left, right, scroll, DPI and forward and back browser buttons (that aren't programmable). The scroll button accurately adjusts between a slow line-by-line crawl and a page-swallowing speed run, depending on how fast you turn it. Maybe it's just the review unit I got, but the wheel occasionally made the faintest squeak, though that's starting to fade. The clicks are audible, but not annoying and the lift-off distance is just right. When you need to reposition the mouse, tilting it slightly to glide on its right edge doesn't result in errant cursor movement. The Goldtouch Semi-Vertical comes with an optional flange that attaches firmly with magnets. It adds a little weight but the mouse still glides admirably. The addition allows you to rest the heel of your palm so it moves along with you as you mouse. This is great for preventing any bending of your wrist as you move your whole arm instead. I didn't use the flange other than to test it, as moving my whole arm just aggravates my shoulder tension. Goldtouch claims that the flange also adds a little extra length to support up to eight-inch-long hands. I tested the wired mouse but Goldtouch also offers wireless versions and, in a rare nod to our sinister-handed kinfolk, wireless left-handed mice as well. All three of those models require a USB-A port so if you don't have one available and don't want to buy an adapter, you can try Perrix's Perimice 819 for a similar semi-vertical design. It's a little smaller, so medium and large hands will use more of a fingertip grip. But it glides easily, has precise movement, a rechargeable battery and connects via Bluetooth or wirelessly with either a USB-C or USB-A dongle. Plus, it's an ergonomic bargain at $35. Pros Solidly built

Solidly built Adjustable weights

Adjustable weights Smooth glide

Smooth glide Semi-vertical design is extra comfortable

Semi-vertical design is extra comfortable Removable flange glides easily Cons No programmable buttons

No programmable buttons Faint squeak from the scroll wheel See at Amazon

J-Tech Digital Best budget ergonomic vertical mouse (vertical) J-Tech Digital V638 Connection: 2.4Ghz wireless dongle | Power: Rechargeable battery | DPI options: 800, 1,200, 1,600 or 3,200 | Weight: 120g w/o flange, 140g with flange | Number of buttons: 7 | Extra buttons: Forward, backward, scroll click, DPI, RGB (programmable) The J-Tech Digital V638 feels a lot more premium than its $30 price tag would suggest. It has a comfortable vertical design, a rechargeable battery, a clickable scroll button and even some (optional) RGB lights to keep things interesting. The exterior is a rubberized plastic with a satiny feel. It has a wider grip than many vertical mice, which results in less of a pinching motion when you click buttons, which may feel more natural for some. Palming the mouse and moving it around feels smooth and precise. There's a slight protrusion between where your middle and ring finger rest that sort of reminds me of a flight-sim joystick. When you're fully gripping the mouse, which is the most relaxed approach, the buttons are easy to click. But if your hand is backed off a little and using more of a fingertip grip, the buttons feel a little stiff towards the back. In practice, this just reminded me to reposition my hand for a better grip. The RGB lights are fun, glowing and pulsing in different patterns and colors, which can be changed by clicking the button just below the thumb rest. But if an onerous deadline has you feeling particularly unfestive, pressing and holding the button will shut down the glow entirely. Pressing the scroll wheel enables a left click and the scrolling itself is smooth with just the faintest ratchet as it turns. The other buttons are page forward and back browser controls, and while they're programmable, it requires a third party software; J-Tech recommends X-Mouse Button Control. A flange is also included and again attaches magnetically. The connection doesn't feel as firm as the Goldtouch flange, but it's not in danger of flying off. It's unfortunately textured with curving lines, which feels uncomfortable, and the added drag with the accessory attached is noticeable. But the V638 is a relatively cheap yet solidly built option that I'd call the best budget ergonomic mouse. Pros Great value

Great value Wider vertical rip feels natural

Wider vertical rip feels natural RGB lights are fun and optional Cons Buttons can be hard to click

Buttons can be hard to click Flange is uncomfortable, but detachable See at Amazon

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best premium vertical ergonomic mouse Evoluent VerticalMouse D Connection: 2.4Ghz wireless dongle | Power: 1 x AA battery (included)| DPI options: 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 and 2,500 | Weight: 140g | Number of buttons: 6 | Extra buttons: Clickable wheel, upper and lower thumb buttons, left, right and center mouse buttons Upon opening the Evoluent VerticalMouse D, I was immediately transported to my childhood: It's like a model of the Flight of the Navigator ship, all sleek lines and black metallic (another blast from the past). After getting over the nostalgia, I was impressed by the smoothest button clicks on any mouse I've tried. The thumb rest on the side is higher than on many other mice, and I found the placement made the vertical shape more comfortable for my hand. There's even a little lip for the pinky to rest on, something I didn't even know I wanted, but now all other mice seem like they're letting down my smallest digit. It's heavier at 140 grams but it moves smoothly and quickly on its feet. The ergonomic shape makes it easy to perform the smaller, more minute fingertip adjustments and quickly return to the full support of a palm grip. Scrolling has a satisfying clickiness and slow rotations are extra precise. The wheel itself is clickable, but on my unit it was pre-programed as a browser back button. The cursor movements out of the box were also way too accelerated. Thankfully, all the buttons and mouse speeds on the VerticalMouse D are customizable. Evoluent offers its own drivers for Windows, but the downloads page says that Mac support is forthcoming, as the company is waiting on a driver development kit from Apple that hasn't been delivered despite "repeated emails" from Evoluent. In the meantime, I used USB Overdrive to change up the acceleration speeds (which afterwards felt accurate) and changed a few of the button functions. In addition to the standard buttons, there's a third near the right and left, so your pointer, middle and ring finger all have something to push. Two above and below the thumb rest are also customizable, but I programmed the top one to do nothing because I kept accidentally hitting it when I moved my hand from keyboard to mouse. I set the bottom button to show all windows (Mission Control) and the third mouse button to open the clipboard. Now there are two moves I no longer need to use my keyboard for, which is handy. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, Evoluent makes three sizes of its mice. I tested the medium, which worked well for my 7.25-inch long hand. But there's also a small and large model. The company claims to have come up with the idea for a vertical mouse back in 1994. The mice it makes thirty years later seems to live up to that legacy with a comfortable, programmable peripheral that totally makes you feel like the navigator. Pros Higher thumb ledge and pinky rest are extra comfortable

Higher thumb ledge and pinky rest are extra comfortable An additional programmable button near the left and right buttons

An additional programmable button near the left and right buttons Shiny! Cons A bit on the heavy side

A bit on the heavy side Top programmable button is easy to accidentally bump

Top programmable button is easy to accidentally bump So, so shiny. See at Amazon

Amy Skorheim for Engadget Best ergonomic trackball mouse Logitech MX Ergo S trackball mouse $110 Connection: Dual Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz wireless | Power: Rechargeable battery | DPI options: 380 nominal, 512-2048 min/max | Weight: 164 – 259g | Number of buttons: 8 | Button function: Clickable wheel with horizontal scroll, forward and back, precision DPI mode, device switch button Our previous pick in this category, the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo has unfortunately been discontinued. Logitech's MX Ergo S Advanced trackball mouse is a worthy alternative. I'm on my second MX Ergo, after the one I had for nearly six years finally started acting up, which was a pretty good run. Recently, the company updated the mouse and fixed one of my few complaints. Now, instead of a dated micro USB recharging port, it's a much more modern USB-C. The clicks are now quieter too, but I never thought the original was particularly loud. The magnetic plate beneath the mouse both anchors it down on your desk (you don't typically want trackball mice to move) and allows you to adjust the tilt, switching your palm to a flatter position or angling it inward by an extra 20 degrees. Cursor movements are exact and there's a precision DPI button that I find easiest to operate with my thumb while my forefinger tackles pixel-level control. Extra buttons include front and back browser controls and a clickable scroll wheel with horizontal movement. It can quickly switch between two paired devices with the on board button — I never waited more than a few moments for it to swap. The battery life is good, too, lasting a few months before needing a recharge. Overall, it's a very comfortable mouse to use for hours (and years) on end. My only gripe is I wish the tilt were more vertical for a true handshake orientation. A couple of programmable buttons would be welcome additions as well. Pros Trackball design minimizes arm movements

Trackball design minimizes arm movements Easy clicks and accurate tracking

Easy clicks and accurate tracking Clickable scroll wheel has horizontal movement

Clickable scroll wheel has horizontal movement Switches quickly between two paired devices Cons No programmable buttons

No programmable buttons Angle could be more vertical See at Logitech

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best ergonomic mouse for gaming Razer Basilisk V3 Connection: Wired, Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz wireless | Power: Rechargeable battery | DPI options: five stages, max 26,000 | Weight: 101g | Number of buttons: 11 | Extra buttons: Clickable wheel with horizontal scroll, three programmable thumb buttons, profile switch button Full disclosure: No one would mistake me for a gamer (and when I do get around to playing something, it's on a console). But I wanted to see what an "ergonomic" gaming mouse would feel like compared to a standard, productivity-style option. There aren't very many vertical gaming mice and virtually none made by a company I'm familiar with. I don't imagine many trackball users make it very high on the leaderboards, either. So that leaves mice that the gaming world calls "ergonomic." In that realm, ergonomic means shaped to fit a particular hand, with curves and cutouts that conform to palms and fingers. It's distinct from ambidextrous mice that offer a standard oblong shape with less consideration for conforming to either hand. The mouse I tried from this category that felt the most comfortable turned out to be Jeff's top pick in his best gaming mouse guide: Razer's Basilisk V3. It's light and super easy to whip around a mouse pad and, even at higher DPI settings, the cursor stops on a dime for precision clicks. It has a nicely textured, rubberized exterior and a comfy ledge for your thumb to rest on. There's no tilt to speak of; your hand is pretty much twisted palm-down on your desk, but the light, easy and accurate movement keeps the strain down. Then there's all the stuff that makes it a good mouse for competitive play, like customizable buttons and multiple profiles so you can program unique actions for different games using Razer's software. The scroll wheel has a chunky notched movement, but a button toggles to make scrolling super slick. There's also a button near the thumb that comes programmed as a low DPI button so you can do precision things like aim in your wand or gatling gun, or clean dust from Photoshop images. Pros Light, precise and speedy

Light, precise and speedy Affordably priced

Affordably priced Thumb ledge is comfortable

Thumb ledge is comfortable Plenty of gaming customization options Cons Uses a palm-down orientation See at Amazon

What to look for in an ergonomic mouse

Like everything related to ergonomics, the mouse design that works best for you will depend on your body and what you need to do on a typical day. So the shapes, added features and how the mouse communicates with your computer will determine which you should get.

Types and shapes of ergonomic mice

When we're talking about ergonomic mice for productivity purposes, it usually refers to mice that look distinctly different from the standard, typically with shapes that tilt your hand towards a more "handshake" position instead of facing your palm downward. A vertical ergonomic mouse has the most severe up-and-down angle, semi-vertical mice split the difference and trackball models stay put on your desk while your thumb controls the movement of the cursor. Gaming mice have an ergonomic category as well, but that simply refers to a mouse with curves designed to fit either the right or left hand. It differentiates those mice from ambidextrous models, which don't conform to a particular hand.

Each of three ergonomic mice shapes can help address different concerns. If you're trying to avoid twisting your forearm, a vertical mouse could be what you need. Clicking a vertical mouse feels more like pinching your finger and thumb together, which could relieve certain other wrist issues as well.

A semi-vertical mouse feels the most like a traditional computer mouse, with an angle closer to 50 or 60 degrees from your desk. Semi-vertical mouse clicks can feel easier too, since you're pushing down instead of pinching. Some vertical and semi-vertical mice have an optional flange that supports the heel of your palm. Instead of pivoting on those bones to make your cursor move, your palm and wrist stay aligned and the entire arm controls the motion.

A trackball mouse can also keep your wrist from bending, as it keeps your forearm planted. My personal struggle is with neck and shoulder tension, so trackballs and very lightweight vertical mice work best for me as their configuration lets me keep my forearm from moving.

DPI, weight and buttons

As this guide focuses on productivity mice, gaming-specific stats like polling rates and IPS values don't really come into play. (My colleague Jeff Dunn does a good job of explaining those metrics in his gaming mouse review guide.) What matters here are numbers like DPI, or dots per inch, which indicates how sensitive a mouse is. The higher the setting, the faster your cursor will move across the screen. Low DPI settings let you do precision work like pixel-by-pixel editing in Photoshop. All the mice here have at least two and as many as five settings, ranging from 400 to 3,200 DPI. Mice that make it easy to switch from high to low DPI might make sense if you do a lot of detailed work.

Weight makes a difference in vertical and semi-vertical mice (but not trackballs, since they stay put). A lighter model will be easier to move around, which could put less strain on your wrist and arm. That said, a little weight can make your movements feel more precise. For reference, a featherweight gaming mouse might weigh 45 grams and a large vertical mouse with a flange attached might weigh 140 grams. The latter may feel a little heavy, but if it has smooth feet and is used with a decent mouse pad, it will feel lighter.

It's always nice to have easily clickable buttons, but that matters even more when body health is a concern. Pressing hard on a button tenses up my arm and shoulder like nobody's business. Since it's an action desk workers perform hundreds or thousands of times a day, it's essential that it be effortless — nothing ruled out a mouse quicker in my tests than tough buttons.

Extra features

All mice have the basics: a right and left button and a scroll wheel. All mice in this guide also have a DPI selector button. Some have other functions such as a scroll wheel that can click with a press or handle horizontal scrolling by tilting the wheel to the right or left. Many also have back and forward buttons for browser windows, and sometimes those two are programmable to perform different functions in other apps.

More complex mice have additional buttons to customize, typically using a mouse's proprietary software. Depending on that software, you can set buttons to mute calls, copy and paste, undo and redo, switch tabs and more. Performing multiple functions without extraneous movement is a big plus in ergonomic design. Of course, there are a number of keyboards that let you program multiple functions into specific keys, which cuts down on superfluous movement even more, which you can read about in our ergonomic keyboard guide.

Connectivity and compatibility

All the mice here will work with Mac's operating system as well as Microsoft Windows, and some work with Chrome, Linnux and even iPadOS (though I didn't test those) as well. They connect in three ways: Wired, via Bluetooth or with a 2.4Ghz wireless dongle. More devices have incorporated USB-C interfaces, but most mice still use USB-A. So if you have a laptop that only sports USB-C ports (looking at you, MacBook), you'll need an adapter to use a wired or dongle-enabled mouse. You can use a hub or docking station for this purpose, but in testing this guide, I ran into connectivity issues using a wireless USB receiver in a docking station, particularly when there wasn't a direct and completely clear path between the mouse and receiver. Everything worked far more reliably with just a direct USB-C to A adapter.

The difference between wireless and Bluetooth is twofold: a wireless dongle connection tends to be quicker to set up. You just plug in the accessory, turn on the mouse (potentially granting permission for the device) and you're set. For Bluetooth, you need to open the settings menu, activate pairing mode on the mouse, search for the mouse and then click connect. There's also a bit more latency when using Bluetooth versus a wireless mouse. It's not something most people will notice doing workaday stuff, but if you plan on playing some Overwatch after hours and want to use the same mouse, you might want to go with the faster, 2.4Ghz route.

How we test ergonomic mice

After many hours of research and reading reviews, I gathered just over 20 mice with good claims to ergonomic design to test in my work setup. I mostly tried out mice geared towards a work-from-home or office setting, as opposed to gaming (we have a whole guide dedicated to that topic). I used each mouse for a few hours or a few days, noting how well they felt as well as how they performed. I mostly used a MacBook Pro M1 but verified Windows compatibility with an Asus ROG Strix laptop. For reference, my right hand measures 7.25 inches from the wrist crease to the tip of my middle finger, which is just under average for a man and large for a woman.

Other ergonomic mice we tried

Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical

I was thrilled to see a gaming company announce a vertical mouse. In gaming peripherals, the term "ergonomic" just means "not ambidextrous" as in, designed for the right (or left) hand. To be fair, Razer calls this a productivity mouse and a rep told me it was meant for those who work often and occasionally want to game with the same mouse. But still, the Pro Click V2 Vertical mouse is at least gaming adjacent and has an actual ergo design. The handshake position is nice and upright, forcing very little twisting in your forearm. It's immediately apparent how well built it is, plus it's lightweight, glides easily and nicely fits in the hand. It has three connectivity options: Bluetooth, wired or USB-A dongle. And, because this is Razer, you also get some sweet, sweet RGB lights at the bottom.

Unfortunately, I think Razer's Basilisk V3 is still a better ergonomic mouse for gaming. Even though it doesn't have the tilted handshake position, I vastly preferred using it to the Pro Click V2 Vertical. The V2 Vertical has a small flange that supports the pinky, but my palm was left to pinch against the desk, so I found myself lifting my arm a lot. While the Hyperspeed dongle is quite responsive, the Bluetooth connection was consistently slow to wake. Using the mouse wired wasn't great either, as the weight of the cable was more noticeable with a tilted position. The right and left buttons required only a light touch if my hand fully grasped the mouse, but if I backed off the grip a little, the buttons were tough to click.

Finally, for a gaming mouse, there aren't a ton of programmable buttons: just right, left, scroll, DPI and a forward/back pair surrounding the thumb slot. There are some great ideas here and, like most things Razer makes, the build is top-notch, so I'm excited to see if the brand's next effort in the area of ergonomic gaming mouse addresses a few of this model's drawbacks.

Logitech MX Master 3S

Logitech mice have made many appearances in our guides over the years. In our guide to the best productivity mice, we name the Logitech MX Master 3S the best wireless mouse you can get. As I considered its merits as a mouse, it was indeed an impressive option — it connected flawlessly, has a useful sideways wheel as well as the traditional scroll feature and the thumb rest is a nice touch. But the ergonomics didn't quite do it for me as it holds your hand in the standard, palm-down, claw-grip position.

Logitech Lift Vertical

The Logi Lift Vertical is likely one of the more popular ergonomic mice out there. It's fairly lightweight, has an attractive design with a nice feel to the exterior. The buttons are easy to click and nearly silent. It also connects quickly using either Bluetooth or a dongle. Unfortunately, it doesn't glide across the mouse pad all that smoothly, and the pinch grip the design requires actually aggregated my wrist. The cursor movements are fairly precise, though I occasionally had trouble getting the cursor to land just where I wanted it. Also, it's small; my hands are too large for the Lift. Logitech's Logitech MX Vertical is essentially a larger version, but again, the skinnier shape was uncomfortable in my hands and it was tough to get the cursor to go where I wanted it to.

HP 920 ergonomic vertical

The HP 920 ergonomic vertical also has a flange for resting your palm, but it makes the mouse overly heavy to move around. Without it, however, it's an extremely comfortable mouse with a premium feel, rechargeable battery, and two programmable thumb buttons. Unfortunately, the cursor movement was frustratingly imprecise and didn't go exactly where I pointed, forcing a number of corrections — and extraneous movement is what we're trying to avoid in ergonomic setups.

Turtle Beach Pure Air

Apart from the rather loud clicks, I was impressed with the build and performance of the Turtle Beach Pure Air. It's lightweight, moves smoothly, and has impressively accurate cursor movements. But despite being labeled an ergonomic mouse, it's particularly light on the ergonomics. There's a divot for your right thumb, so it can't be called ambidextrous, but beyond that it's a pretty standard (albeit quite nice) gaming mouse.

Perixx Perimice 719

The PERIMICE-719 from Perixx is a solid mouse with an exterior that feels nice to the touch. It has a comfortable, semi-vertical design, accurate cursor moves and a satisfyingly ratcheted scroll wheel. Plus, it offers reliable connectivity with a wireless dongle and only costs $22. Unfortunately, it was too small for my hand. Only folks with smaller glove sizes (or don't mind adopting more of a fingertip grip) will be able to get the most out of this one.

Anker 2.4G vertical

The Anker 2.4G mouse could make a decent budget pick for anyone who doesn't mind using more of a pinch grip on their peripheral. It's lightweight and has a precise scroll wheel along with back and forward browser buttons. It's battery operated, but doesn't come with batteries and only connects via the included USB radio dongle. I also found the buttons a little harder to press which ultimately eliminated it from the running.