The 12 best gifts under $25 for 2024
Keep things simple, and affordable, with these unique gift ideas.
The most hyped tech is often also the most expensive: flagship smartphones, ultra-powerful gaming laptops, immersive VR headsets and the like. But it would be wrong to assume that those are the only pieces of technology worth gifting. You don’t have to drain your wallet to get someone a cool gadget that will both be useful and make their lives easier. There are more solid, affordable gadgets out there now more than ever, but that also means you’ll discover some junk along the way. We’ve collected our favorite pieces of tech under $25 that make great gifts and help you to stick to a budget.
If your goal is to get someone you love a stocking stuffer they’ll actually use, get them this Anker magnetic charging pad. With Qi2-certification, it can provide up to 15W of fast-charging power to supported smartphones (including iPhones) and its built-in magnets create a strong attachment to their device so it won’t easily slip off. That means they can pick up their phone and use it comfortably while it’s charging, rather than being forced to leave it on a countertop or nightstand for too long. We’ve all let our phones get close to zero before the day is up, and an accessory like this can make it easier for your loved one to quickly power up when they need it most.
Yes, you can get a decent pair of wireless earbuds for $25. JLab’s Go Air Pop earned an honorable mention spot in our best budget wireless earbuds guide thanks to their lightweight design, decent isolation, IPX4 water resistance and at least eight hours of battery life on a single charge. Not only do their onboard touch controls actually work quite well, but JLab also has a feature that lets users swap between three different EQ presets directly from the earbuds themselves. The included charging case adds another 24 hours of use and they have a built-in charging cable so your giftee has one less thing to worry about losing.
A gadget that kills two birds with one stone is great, but three is even better. This handheld 3-in-1 fan rarely leaves my bag for a number of reasons. First, I run hot and I’m not happy about it. Summer and I do not get along, but I can get overheated even during the cooler months of the year. This cute, portable fan does a great job of cooling me down quickly when I need it most. That’s enough to get me to keep it in my bag at all times, but it punches above its weight by also being a flashlight and a portable battery pack. Sure, it’s not going to beat any of our top picks for the best power banks when it comes to efficiency, but it can top up my phone when it’s close to dying and I still need to call a ride-share home.
While AirTags are best for iPhone users, if you have someone on your list who uses an Android phone (or you’re not sure what they have nowadays), the Chipolo One is our top pick for the best Bluetooth tracker. There are many reasons why these tiny pieces of tech have become so popular recently, but first and foremost, they help you keep track of your things digitally. Your giftee can attach the Chipolo One to their keys, slip it inside of their wallet or toss it to the bottom of their backpack and then use the companion mobile app on their phone to find its last known location. In our testing, we also found it to have some of the best separation alerts of all of the trackers we tried. That means your loved one won’t get very far before they get a ping on their phone alerting them that they left their belongings behind. This is a must-have for college students, busy young professionals and simply those of us who are a bit more forgetful than we’d like to admit (no shame).
If you have someone on your list who must have their coffee in the morning or who loves a good hot chocolate or matcha in the afternoon, a frother like this one from Zulay will fit right into their kitchen. These handheld frothers are super convenient because they’re much smaller and easier to use than larger, standalone frothers or those that come attached to expensive coffee machines. This one in particular comes with three attachments so they can make lattes, cappuccinos and even scrambled eggs all with one device, plus it has a rechargeable battery and an included USB-C cable for powering up. It also comes with a handy cover, so they can toss it in their carry-on when they head out for a weekend trip.
You’d be hard pressed to find someone who leaves home without their phone, and PopSocket’s phone wallet can make it easier for them to bring their most important cards and IDs with them every time. The slim accessory sticks to the back of smartphones and holds 3-5 cards, or a small bit of cash and an ID if that’s what your giftee prefers. It has a traditional PopSocket built in as well, which will make it much easier for them to hold their phone one-handed. While you can pick a color that suits your loved one’s personality, they can change the style of the grip if they choose thanks to the fact that it can pop out and be replaced with a different one.
Sure, charging cables aren’t the sexiest gift, but no one can deny their usefulness. Whether your loved one just got a new iPhone 15 or they have a power bank always on their person, an extra cable that can handle all kinds of devices will be an indispensable gift. This Anker USB-C to C cable supports a max output of 240W, so it will allow them to power up smartphones, laptops and other mobile devices at the fastest speeds possible (provided they have an equally powerful charging brick to use it with). At 10 feet long, it’ll also give your giftee a bit more flexibility when they use it (no more sitting on an airport floor just to be close to an outlet). It’s also partially made with plant-based materials and its braided nylon construction can withstand all of the standard bending and twisting they’ll put this cable through.
No one wants to forget a crucial piece of tech when they’re going on a business trip or packing for a vacation. Bagsmart’s electronics organizer can help them keep everything they need in one place, from charging cables to adapters to wireless earbuds and more. It has a number of stretchy pockets and folds of various sizes that do a good job of keeping gear separate and findable, but together without spilling out of the bag too easily. The bag also opens up 180-degrees, which will make it much easier to see exactly what they have packed and what they may be forgetting, and there’s one large zippered pocket for any valuables they need to keep close without mingling with the rest of their gear.
If you have a tech-lover in your life who hasn’t yet started their own smart home ecosystem, a smart plug is a good place to start. Amazon’s Smart Plug in particular has a low barrier to entry: plug it in, follow an easy setup process in the Alexa mobile app and turn a “dumb” device into a smart one. It’s made even easier by Alexa voice commands — using the mobile app or an Echo device they already have, they can ask the voice assistant to turn off that bedroom lamp before they go to bed or turn on the coffee machine to get it percolating in anticipation of their morning cup of joe. Plus, the Alexa app lets them set schedules and routines for the plug, so that new smart gadgets can run in the background of their lives without missing a beat.
If someone on your list commutes to work or takes road trips often, a phone mount like this ESR MagSafe car mount could change how they drive for the better. While most newer cars have built-in software like CarPlay, many older vehicles don’t. This mount uses a ring of N52H magnets to stick to smartphones like glue, so even the rockiest of roads can’t bump it to the floor. It can be attached to most car vents, or directly on the dashboard, depending on their preference, and they can rotate their phone to be in either portrait or landscape orientation. As someone who loves and respects her 2016 Subaru and has no intention of upgrading anytime soon, I wouldn’t leave my driveway without a mount like this in my car.
iFixit’s Moray Driver Kit will arguably be most appreciated by the most tech-savvy folks in your life, but others can get a lot of use out of it, too. In it, they’ll get 32 precision bits that can help them take apart and repair all sorts of electronics like smartphones, laptops, tablets, small appliances and more. The socket on the included handle is magnetic for ease of use, and there’s even an integrated SIM ejection tool that those with older phones will appreciate. Is it a nerdy gift? Yes. Is it a gift that will become a mainstay in their kitchen, home office or garage? Also yes.
It never hurts to have an extra bag with you whenever you go out, and most people end up needing one precisely when they least expect it. There are thousands of options out there, but we included Peak Design’s packable tote in our gift guide because it doesn’t have the typical reusable bag design and it remains fairly affordable at only $20. The bag is made of 100-percent recycled ripstop nylon, which is resilient as well as water resistant, and it has a zip closure, something most other reusable bags don’t have. It’ll keep your items more secure and it’s easier to carry thanks to its single shoulder/hand strap that sports microfiber padding for extra comfort. We also like that it has an interior pocket that can hold a phone, wallet or keys, and it takes up a surprisingly little amount of space when it’s packed into itself.
