The best gifts under $50 that make great stocking stuffers

While AirTags are best for iPhone users, if you have someone on your list who uses an Android phone (or you’re not sure what they have nowadays), the Chipolo One is our top pick for the best Bluetooth tracker. There are many reasons why these tiny pieces of tech have become so popular recently, but first and foremost, they help you keep track of your things digitally. Your giftee can attach the Chipolo One to their keys, slip it inside of their wallet or toss it to the bottom of their backpack and then use the companion mobile app on their phone to find its last known location. In our testing, we also found it to have some of the best separation alerts of all of the trackers we tried. That means your loved one won’t get very far before they get a ping on their phone alerting them that they left their belongings behind. This is a must-have for college students, busy young professionals and simply those of us who are a bit more forgetful than we’d like to admit (no shame). — V.P.

