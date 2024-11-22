The best iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases for 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you’ve just picked up one of the latest Apple iPhone 16 models, you may be wondering what the best way is to keep your shiny new handset protected and free from scratches. That’s where a good protective case comes in. Let’s face it, accidents happen. Whether it’s an unexpected drop, scratches from your keys or just daily wear and tear, your Apple smartphone can easily get dented or scuffed. A high-quality case will act like armor, preventing scratches, dents and cracks. And some cases go beyond just basic protection – they include extra features like raised edges around the camera to shield the most vulnerable parts of your device, and cutouts for easy access to the camera control button, action button and USB-C port (you may also want to consider a screen protector to go along with it).



Of course, not all cases are created equal. Some are designed for heavy-duty protection, ideal if you’re someone who’s constantly on the go or prone to accidents, while others are more about style and slimness, giving you a sleek look without adding bulk. There are even cases that include things like a kickstand so you can more easily enjoy your favorite content. The key is finding one that suits both your lifestyle and your phone model — especially with the new iPhone 16 lineup. Make sure the case you pick is specifically compatible with your iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16, or iPhone 16 Plus, so everything fits perfectly and works with features like MagSafe so that you can use a wireless charger.

Best iPhone cases for 2024

Spigen Spigen Magnetic Ultra Hybrid MagFit Features: MagSafe | Material: Polycarbonate, TPU | Availability: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases out now If you want a basic, protective case for your Apple iPhone that comes at an affordable price, Spigen has you covered with some of the best iPhone 16 cases. The company’s Ultra Hybrid MagFit clear cases and MagSafe cases show off the color of your iPhone and we like their raised bezels that protect the rear camera. The cases also have tactical buttons on the side that make it easy to feel around and adjust your phone’s volume without even looking at it. The overall slim profile of the polycarbonate case allows it to snap to your iPhone without adding too much bulk, and it’s MagSafe compatible as well so wireless charging is easy. Spigen offers a range of Apple cases, including iPad cases, plus screen protectors for all-around protection. Also, the Ultra Hybrid case was one of the most secure we tried – to the point where it was almost difficult to extricate the iPhone when we needed to test out a new phone cover. And while they normally go for around $45, you can often find them on sale for $25 to $30. $17 at Amazon

Smartish Smartish Gripmunk Compatible with MagSafe Features: MagSafe, Waterproof | Material: Polycarbonate, TPU | Availability: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases out now We’ve recommended Smartish cases in the past for their artistic designs, but we particularly like the Gripmunk series as a best iPhone 16 case. These thin cases are a bit rougher around the edges than Spigen’s cases, literally – Gripmunk covers have textured edges that make them easier to grip and less likely to slip out of your hands, while the backs of the cases show off cute patterns and designs like floral arrays, cosmic scenes and more. There are a few solid-color options too, if you want to go the True Basic route (no shame), and these are all MagSafe cases as well, so they’ll be compatible with your favorite MagSafe chargers. If you’re a minimalist and don’t like to carry a lot on your person, you could ditch your billfold and spring for Smartish’s Wallet Slayer, a cardholder case that has similarly textured edges along with a sleeve on the back. This wallet case can hold up to three credit cards and a few notes of cash. $20 at Amazon

Casetify Casetify Impact series Features: MagSafe | Material: Synthetic leather | Availability: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases out now It doesn't get much better than Casetify for those that care about getting their phone to match their personality as closely as possible. The brand has an impressive number of prints, patterns, graphics and designs available on its iPhone cases, including multiple influencer collaborations, so you're likely to find something that fits even the most niche requirements. The Impact series in particular fits the bill as some of the best iPhone 16 cases — it's a good option for everyday protection since these cases won't add too much bulk to your iPhone, but will still protect it from drops up to 8.2 feet. With drop tests and a 4x MIL-STD-810G standard, these cases can also withstand harsh environments, so your iPhone will be protected, whatever the weather. You'll find Impact cases for iPhone models going back to the iPhone 13, and many of them are MagSafe compatible, too. $88 at Casetify

Engadget Pela Features: N/A | Material: Flax shive, biopolymer | Availability: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases out now Without a doubt, our favorite eco-friendly phone cases are those made by Pela. We absolutely love their colors and designs, plus the fact that the entire line is 100 percent plant-based and compostable. The case material is called “Flaxstic,” which the company says is made from flax straw and compostable bioplastic elastomer. Importantly, it's also free of BPA, phthalates, cadmium and lead. If you ever decide to get rid of it, you can indeed just chuck in a compost bin and it’ll be completely biodegradable. What’s more, Pela cases are available for a wide array of handsets. They can accommodate Apple iPhones (from iPhone 5 onwards), including Pro Max cases, Samsung Galaxies (Galaxy S10 and newer), Google Pixels (from the Pixel 4a on) and even some OnePlus and Huawei models. For iPhone users, we should note that Pela cases are not MagSafe-compatible by default, but you can purchase a $12 MagSafe module separately. Applying it to my phone was pretty straightforward, so that’s not a big concern, but it’s something to keep in mind. — Nicole Lee, Former Commerce Writer $50+ at Pela Explore More Buying Options $20 at Amazon

CYRILL Cyrill Kajuk Mag Premium Vegan Leather Case Features: MagSafe | Material: Faux leather, polycarbonate, TPU | Availability: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases out now Cyrill makes a number of sleek and elegant cases and the Kajuk Mag is no exception. It’s one of the thinnest and lightest cases we tried, but it does have four layers of protection: a soft-touch microfiber lining, a sturdy PC back, TPU bumpers and a vegan leather exterior. Since the company doesn’t boast a certain level of drop protection, this slim case is a good option for those that care more about aesthetics and case design, but also want a simple, protective layer standing between their iPhone and hard concrete. As the name suggests, you can use the Kajuk Mag with MagSafe accessories, and it even has an accessory hole built in, for those that want to attach charms, straps and other things. $10 at Amazon

Peak Design Peak Design Everyday Case Features: MagSafe | Material: Recycled nylon canvas | Availability: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases out now Peak Design’s Everyday Case not only looks attractive, but it turns your phone into a bunch of different things when you pair it with any of the accessories in the company’s mobile ecosystem. We like its protective rubberized bumper and nylon shell, and its SlimLink connector sits in the middle of the case’s back, waiting for whichever gadgets you need that day. The company’s mobile tripod is one of our favorites for taking better photos with your phone, but also propping it up any which way you need. Commuters can opt for the dashboard mount to keep their phone within reach while driving, or the bike mount when you need to read directions on its screen. If you use your phone for everything and want a case that can support all of that functionality, this one is a good option. $50 at Peak Design

Case-Mate Case-Mate BLOX Case Features: MagSafe | Material: Polymer | Availability: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases not available yet If you’re looking for a bold, eye-catching case that has tons of personality, Case-Mate has a ton of great options to consider. Its iPhone 15 series has glittery cases, prismatic covers and everything in between, but the one that stuck out most to me is the Blox line. These cases have squared-off corners that give your iPhone a modern, blocky look. Combine that with their bright neon colors and you’ll likely never have to ask your friends where your phone is again – you won’t miss it. I also appreciate that the Blox cases are fingerprint-resistant, provide protection against 10-foot drops and have built-in magnetics for MagSafe accessory compatibility. $26 at Amazon

Pelican Pelican Shield Kevlar Features: MagSafe, holster with belt clip, kickstand | Material: Aramid fibers | Availability: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cases not available yet Maybe you work outdoors, go camping frequently or are simply a bit clumsier than most. Some of the best protection you can get for your iPhone comes from Pelican’s Shield Kevlar series cases. Though they're a little pricey and admittedly bulky, that’s how they safeguard your phone from up to 21-foot drops. The 5mm raised bumper provides shock-absorbing safety for the rear camera lens array as well as the handset as a whole, plus the secure edges and dustproof cover keep all unwanted debris out. Plus, these rugged cases are MagSafe compatible, so you don’t have to sacrifice convenience when opting for as much protection as possible. $13 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $80 at pelican

iPhone case FAQs

What is the most protective brand of phone cases?

There is no one "most protective" brand of phone cases, but rather there are many that tout extra security for your handset. Some of the most protective phone cases we've tried come from Otterbox; most of the brand's cases have a bit more protection than your standard phone case, even the ones that are designed to be on the slim side. Otterbox also makes a wide variety of phone cases, so there's a good chance you'll find one that suits your style and provides the level of protection you're looking for. Otterbox's Defender series is one of the best you can get if you care first and foremost about making sure your phone survives all kinds of accidents (save for a dunk in a pool).

Silicone vs hard case: Which one is better?

Neither silicone nor hard cases are better than the other. Silicone cases tend to be thinner and feel soft to the touch, and they're often easier to put on and take off of phones. Hard cases can be on the thicker side, but they provide a bit more drop protection than silicone cases. Which type of case is best for you depends on the type of experience you want from your phone. It's also worth nothing that both silicone cases and hard cases come in a variety of colors, designs and styles, so you have plenty of choose from to match your personality on both sides.