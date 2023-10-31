The best iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro cases for 2026

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Finding the best iPhone 17 case or the best iPhone 17 Pro cases is about more than basic drop protection. The best iPhone cases add useful features like MagSafe compatibility, grippy finishes and protection for camera lenses, all without adding unnecessary bulk to your new iPhone.

Whether you prefer slim, scratch resistant designs, matte finishes or leather cases that feel a bit more premium, there are plenty of strong top picks to choose from. We've rounded up the best picks for both the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, so you don't have to waste time scrolling through endless listings.

Best iPhone 17 cases for 2026

Spigen Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Features: MagSafe | Material: Polycarbonate, TPU | Availability: iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro cases out now If you want a basic, protective case for your Apple iPhone that comes at an affordable price, Spigen has you covered with some of the best iPhone 17 cases. The company's Ultra Hybrid MagFit clear cases and MagSafe cases show off the color of your iPhone and we like their raised bezels that protect the rear camera lenses. The cases also have tactical buttons on the side that make it easy to feel around and adjust your phone's volume without even looking at it. The overall slim profile of the hybrid polycarbonate and TPU case allows it to snap to your iPhone without adding too much bulk, and it's MagSafe compatible as well. Spigen offers a range of Apple cases, including iPad cases, plus screen protectors for all-around protection. Also, the Ultra Hybrid case was one of the most secure we tried – to the point where it was almost difficult to extricate the iPhone when we needed to test out a new phone cover. Its clear design also helps resist discoloration, making it a solid option if anti-yellowing is a priority. See at Amazon

ESR ESR Cloud Series MagSafe Silicone Case Features: MagSafe | Material: Polycarbonate, silicone, zinc-alloy | Availability: iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro cases out now ESR's Cloud Series iPhone cases are another option similar to Spigen's if you want a decent amount of protection in a slim, attractive and affordable package. They have a soft-touch silicone finish that feels comfy and luxe at the same time, and the microfiber inner lining keeps your phone scratch resistant during everyday use. The case design is military-grade shock- and drop-protected, and there's a handy stand built into the rim of the camera plateau edges. The exterior also has a subtly grippy feel, which helps reduce accidental drops. Simply flip it out to prop up your phone in either portrait or landscape mode, and fold it back in when you don't need it. Chances are, you may forget it's there because it blends so seamlessly into the case design. See at Amazon

Smartish Smartish Gripmunk Magnetic Slim Case Features: MagSafe | Material: Plastic, Thermoplastic Polyurethane | Availability: iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro cases out now We've recommended Smartish cases in the past for their artistic designs, but we particularly like the Gripmunk series as a best iPhone 17 case. These thin cases are a bit rougher around the edges than Spigen's cases, literally – Gripmunk covers have textured edges that make them easier to grip and less likely to slip out of your hands, while the backs of the cases and smooth and can show off cute patterns and designs like floral arrays, cosmic scenes and more. There are a few solid-color options too, if you want to go the True Basic route (no shame), and these are all MagSafe cases as well, so they'll be compatible with your favorite MagSafe chargers. If you're a minimalist and don't like to carry a lot on your person, you could ditch your billfold and spring for Smartish's Wallet Slayer, a cardholder case that has similarly textured edges along with a sleeve on the back. This wallet case can hold up to three credit cards and a few notes of cash. See at Amazon

ZAGG Zagg Santa Cruz MagSafe Snap Case Features: MagSafe | Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane | Availability: iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro cases out now Maker of fine screen protectors, Zagg also makes solid iPhone 17 cases as well. The Santa Cruz line gives you a little bit of color but also doesn't get in the way of showing off your chosen iPhone finish. These cases are mostly clear with your color of choice surrounding the textured edges, and the whole design has been made durable enough to protect from drops up to 13 feet. Santa Cruz cases also have a built-in kickstand to prop up your phone, and they also feature ClearGuard anti‑yellowing technology and an anti‑scratch coating. See at Amazon

MOFT Moft Movas MagSafe Snap Case Features: MagSafe | Material: Vegan leather | Availability: iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro cases out now Moft is known for stylish iPhone accessories and the new Movas MagSafe case keeps that spirit alive. The company's proprietary MOVAS-P Series vegan leather feels premium and adds a softer alternative to traditional leather cases. The smooth, matte finish also resists fingerprints better than glossy designs. It is also eco-friendly, plus the case includes a fully wrapped camera control button for more tactile feedback. The "snap" in the name refers to its compatibility with other Moft snap accessories like the tripod stand. But it's simply a MagSafe case, so it can be used with other MagSafe accessories made by different companies. See at Amazon

Casetify Casetify Impact series $78 Features: MagSafe | Material: Plastic | Availability: iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro cases out now It doesn't get much better than Casetify for those that care about getting their phone to match their personality as closely as possible. The brand has an impressive number of prints, patterns, graphics and designs available on its iPhone cases, including multiple influencer collaborations, so you're likely to find something that fits even the most niche requirements. The Impact series in particular fits the bill as some of the best iPhone cases — it's a good option for everyday protection since these cases won't add too much bulk to your iPhone, but will still protect it from drops up to 8.2 feet. With drop tests and a 4x MIL-STD-810G standard, these cases can also withstand harsh environments, so your iPhone will be protected, whatever the weather. You'll find Impact cases for iPhone models going back to the iPhone 13, and many of them are MagSafe compatible, too, making them one of our more versatile top picks for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. See at Casetify

Best iPhone 17 case FAQs

What is the most protective brand of phone cases?

There is no one "most protective" brand of phone cases, but rather there are many that tout extra security for your handset. Some of the most protective phone cases we've tried come from Otterbox; most of the brand's cases have a bit more protection than your standard phone case, even the ones that are designed to be on the slim side. Otterbox also makes a wide variety of phone cases, so there's a good chance you'll find one that suits your style and provides the level of protection you're looking for. Otterbox's Defender series is one of the best you can get if you care first and foremost about making sure your phone survives all kinds of accidents (save for a dunk in a pool).

Silicone vs hard case: Which one is better?

Neither silicone nor hard cases are better than the other. Silicone cases tend to be thinner and feel soft to the touch, and they're often easier to put on and take off of phones. Hard cases can be on the thicker side, but they provide a bit more drop protection than silicone cases. Which type of case is best for you depends on the type of experience you want from your phone. It's also worth nothing that both silicone cases and hard cases come in a variety of colors, designs and styles, so you have plenty of choose from to match your personality on both sides.

Does an iPhone 17 need a screen protector?

The iPhone 17 features Apple's tough Ceramic Shield 2 front, which is definitely more durable than standard glass — but it's not invincible. If you want to avoid scratches from keys, drops onto pavement or just the wear and tear of daily use, a screen protector is still a smart move. It adds an extra layer of defense without getting in the way of touch sensitivity or Face ID. So, while it's not absolutely essential, using one is a good idea if you want to keep your screen looking flawless for the long haul.

Is the iPhone 17 drop-proof?

The iPhone 17 is built to be tough, with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and a sturdy aluminum or titanium frame (depending on the model), but it's not completely drop-proof. It can handle the occasional bump or short fall, especially if it lands on a flat surface — but drops on concrete or at awkward angles can still cause cracks or damage. If you're prone to butterfingers, pairing your iPhone 17 with a durable case and maybe even a screen protector is the best way to play it safe.

Georgie Peru contributed to this report.