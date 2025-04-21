The best keyboards for 2026

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A keyboard is one of those pieces of gear you interact with constantly, yet it's easy to overlook how much it affects your day-to-day comfort. From firing off emails to long coding sessions or late-night gaming, the right keyboard can make everything feel smoother, faster and less fatiguing.

Some setups call for slim, quiet boards that disappear into a workspace, while others benefit from chunky mechanical keyboards with satisfying switches and durable frames. You'll also find wireless models that cut down on desk clutter, compact layouts built for travel and ergonomic keyboards aimed at reducing strain during long stretches of time.

No matter how you use your computer, upgrading your keyboard is one of the simplest ways to improve the experience. We've tested a wide range of options to find the best keyboards for different needs, budgets and typing styles.

Best keyboards for 2026

Logitech Best keyboard for most people Logitech MX Keys S Connectivity: Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver | Size: Full-size layout | Material: Plastic chassis with low-profile scissor switches | Switches: Scissor switches | Hot-swappable: No | Backlight: Yes, smart illumination with ambient light sensors | Software: Logi Options+ Logitech knows how to make a solid keyboard, and the Master series has been an excellent one over the past few years. The MX Keys S is the latest full-sized edition and it combines a low-profile design with comfortable keys and handy customization tools. It looks quite sleek in black, white or graphite, measuring just under 17 inches in width and only 0.8 inches high off your desk. Its spherically-dished keys cradle your fingertips every time you press, and while I wouldn't go so far to say they totally prevented me from putting any typos in this guide, the shape definitely helps more than other, flatter keycaps I've used. This is a backlit keyboard with "smart illumination," which just means the backlight will kick on when your hands approach the board and adjust depending on the lighting in your environment. I have a decent amount of natural light in my home office during regular working hours, so I opted to turn the backlight off — if you do the same, you can get up to five months of battery life out of the MX Keys S (Logitech estimates 10 days with smart illumination on). The keyboard has a built-in USB-C port for charging as well. In addition to the low-profile design that still includes a number pad, the biggest kickers for the MX Keys S are its wide compatibility and customizable features with Logi Options+. This peripheral works with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux and iPadOS, and it has three device pairing buttons so you can connect it to up to three devices at once and switch between them as necessary. Logi Options+ is free software that many Logitech accessories use, and for the MX Keys S, it allows you to customize brightness levels and duration, set smart actions (one-key shortcuts you program to your liking) and more. The Master Series also includes a "mini" version of this keyboard that nixes the number pad and $10 from the price tag. I've used that and enjoy it as well, but when you're only saving $10, the full-sized version feels like a better value. Can you find cheaper wireless keyboards than either of these? Of course. But Logitech's expertise in this space really shines in the Master series, and with the MX Keys S in particular as it stands out as a high-quality wireless keyboard with a bunch of extra features at a decent price. — Valentina Palladino, Deputy Editor Pros Good build quality

Good build quality Comfortable typing experience

Comfortable typing experience Logi Options+ provides a ton of customization options

Logi Options+ provides a ton of customization options Works across all major OSes Cons Not the cheapest keyboard out there

Not the cheapest keyboard out there Not a big price difference between the full-sized version and the mini model without the number pad See at Amazon

Logitech Best budget keyboard Logitech Pop Icon Keys Connectivity: Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver | Size: Compact (75% layout) | Material: Plastic frame with retro-style keycaps | Switches: Mechanical switches | Hot-swappable: No | Backlight: No | Software: Logi Options+ Logitech's Pop Icon Keys takes a lot of notes from the Master series and translates them into a more fun (and cheaper) package. The $50 keyboard doesn't include a number pad, but instead has a row on the right side that includes four buttons that you can customize using Logi Options+. I have mine programmed to activate macOS' mission control, open the emoji keyboard and to move page up and down, respectively. But those aren't the only buttons you can customize — 11 of the top function keys can also be programmed to your liking as well. The Pop Icon keycaps have a slight indentation to them, though not as dramatic as those on the Master series keys, and the typing experience is a comfortable and quiet one overall. While this isn't billed as a travel keyboard, it's small enough to fit into a standard work bag or backpack, so you could take it with you without much hassle. You can connect the Pop Icon keys to up to three devices at once and switch between them easily, and the keyboard supports macOS, Windows, Linux, Chrome, iPadOS, iOS and Android devices. Besides there being no option for a number pad configuration, arguably the biggest downside to this keyboard is the fact that it runs on two AAA batteries. Logitech estimates it will last up to three years before you need to replace them, so maybe that's a pro for some rather than a con. I also appreciate that, when connected to a Mac computer over Bluetooth, you can still monitor the Pop Icon Keys' battery life from the Bluetooth menu. This is also a great price for a solid wireless keyboard. Logitech itself makes even cheaper ones, but the Pop Icon Keys strikes a good balance between design and capabilities at this price point. The biggest question, if you choose this keyboard, is which colorway you fancy the most out of the five options. — V.P. Pros Cheap!

Cheap! Compact design with a low profile

Compact design with a low profile Comfortable typing experience

Comfortable typing experience Programmable keys with Logi Options+

Programmable keys with Logi Options+ Works across all major OSes Cons Key travel could be better

Key travel could be better No number pad See at Amazon

Logitech Best wireless ergonomic keyboard Logitech Ergo K860 Connectivity: Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver | Size: Full-size with integrated numeric keypad | Material: Plastic frame with fabric-covered wrist rest | Switches: Scissor switches | Hot-swappable: No | Backlight: No | Software: Logi Options+ Read our full guide to the best ergonomic keyboards The Ergo K860 from Logitech combines four helpful ergonomic features in a keyboard that operates much like any standard board. The Alice split shifts your elbows apart while keeping your forearms and wrists lined up. The tenting raises the keys upward in the middle, rotating your palms subtly toward one another. The optional negative tilt slopes the bottom edge above the top edge to keep the backs of your hands straighter. And there's a palm rest built in, which some find more comfortable during long typing sessions. Unlike other more aggressively ergonomic boards, there's no learning curve here. Typing on the Ergo K860 feels a lot like typing on a standard set of keys. The low profile, scissor-switch keys are springy and easy to hit. You even get a ten-key number pad, navigation keys and arrow buttons, all of which make it a full-featured and familiar accessory. You can program the keys with Logitech's software, but this will likely appeal most to those who just want a plug-and-play board for a Mac or PC setup. — Amy Skorheim, Senior Reporter Pros Rotated, tented keys make typing comfortable

Rotated, tented keys make typing comfortable An ergonomic board with no learning curve

An ergonomic board with no learning curve Wirelessly connects quickly to three devices

Wirelessly connects quickly to three devices Hotkeys work with MacOS and Windows Cons Wrist rest is not removable

Wrist rest is not removable Takes up a lot of space See at Amazon

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget Best split ergonomic keyboard ZSA Voyager $365 Connectivity: Wired (USB-C) | Size: Split ergonomic layout with 52 keys | Material: Plastic housing | Switches: Kailh Choc low-profile switches (tactile, linear, or clicky) | Hot-swappable: Yes | Backlight: No | Software: Oryx and VIA Read our full guide to the best ergonomic keyboards If you're ready to make a serious commitment to increasing your ergonomics, I recommend the ZSA Voyager. I use it every day and, even though it's not super portable, I brought it with me when I worked away from my home office for a week. But at first, it took me at least three weeks before I was comfortable typing on it. Not only will you need to reprogram the keys (and remember what they do), you'll need to use your fingers in a different way than you're used to. For one, your thumbs will do far more than just hit the spacebar. They'll operate the return, shift, control and even layer buttons, depending on how you program the board. But the ergonomic benefits are equally significant. The fully split board lets me open up my arms and chest. On days when I'm feeling particularly tight, I'll put the two halves a full foot apart. Relocating the return, command and forward-delete key to the thumbclusters saves me from shifting my hands around the board and the layers function allows for far more functionality than a standard keyboard. That said, it also adds to the security of my computer, making it all but impossible for other people to type with the Voyager. It comes with magnetic knobs for the center tenting feature, but I wish it came with the option to lift the middle a little higher. I created extra lift by adding rubber bumpers to the board, but for the price, it'd be nice not to have to MacGuyver it. Still, whenever I'm forced to use a regular keyboard, I feel like I'm toiling in the typing pool at Sterling Cooper. — A.S. Pros Ergonomic, fully split board

Ergonomic, fully split board Programmable thumb cluster minimizes hand travel

Programmable thumb cluster minimizes hand travel Low profile, mechanical keys make typing easy

Low profile, mechanical keys make typing easy Compact size and clever key mapping keep your hands in the home position Cons Takes a couple weeks to relearn how to type

Takes a couple weeks to relearn how to type Center tenting could be higher See at ZSA

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Best mechanical keyboard Keychron Q Max $189+ Connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C wired | Size: 75% layout | Material: Aluminum top case with PC plate | Switches: Gateron Jupiter switches | Hot-swappable: Yes | Backlight: South-facing RGB LED | Software: QMK/VIA Read our full guide to the best mechanical keyboards The Keychron Q Max series doesn't come cheap, but it has just about everything we want out of a high-end mechanical keyboard. Its full aluminum case is exceedingly sturdy, hefty and cool to the touch. While its PBT-coated keycaps are on the taller side, they have a lovely texture and are sculpted in a way that gently hugs your fingertips. There are multiple switch options available, all of which are hot-swappable, while a double gasket-mount design inside the keyboard gives each press a cushioned yet springy feel by default. Combined with several layers of foam, those presses have a delightfully poppy and even sound. We tested the tenkeyless Q3 Max, but Keychron offers several other size and layout options as well. Each can connect over a wireless dongle, Bluetooth or USB-C and includes extra Windows- and Mac-specific keycaps in the box. There are still things to nitpick — there's a faint bit of rattle to a couple of the larger keys; you can't adjust the keyboard's height; and Keychron's one-year warranty is pretty short — but if you just want to buy a mechanical keyboard that delivers a premium experience from the jump, this will get you there. – Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter Pros Superb typing feel and sound

Superb typing feel and sound Premium aluminum case

Premium aluminum case Crisp PBT keycaps

Crisp PBT keycaps Hot-swappable

Hot-swappable Reliable wireless performance

Reliable wireless performance Tons of layout options

Tons of layout options Knob! Cons A bit pricey

A bit pricey Keycaps aren't shine-through and may be too tall for some

Keycaps aren't shine-through and may be too tall for some Heavy

Heavy Slight rattling with some stabilizers See at Keychron

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Best budget mechanical keyboard Keychron C3 Pro Connectivity: USB-C wired | Size: Tenkeyless (80%) layout | Material: Plastic frame | Switches: Keychron mechanical switches | Hot-swappable: No | Backlight: Red LED | Software: QMK/VIA Read our full guide to the best mechanical keyboards We recommend the Keychron C3 Pro if you want to spend as little as possible for a delightful mechanical keyboard. It's a stellar value at just under $50, with factory-lubricated switches, a gasket mount, multiple layers of internal foam and other touches we don't usually see in this price range. The stabilizers avoid any aggressive rattling, and there's none of the pinging noise you get from many cheaper cases. All of this helps feel comfortable for typing, while the tactile Brown switches in our test unit sound pleasantly clacky. As with any budget keyboard, you have to make some sacrifices. It only works wired, for one, and the ABS keycaps feel slicker and cheaper than the best PBT caps. While the case doesn't exhibit any serious flexing, it's still made of plastic. You also need to pay $10 extra to get a version with RGB backlighting and hot-swappable switches — the base model is still a great buy for those looking to get into the hobby on the cheap, but it saddles you with a red-only backlight and prevents you from easily popping in new switches down the road. – J.D. Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Tremendous typing experience for the money

Tremendous typing experience for the money Programmable with software

Programmable with software Shine-through keycaps Cons ABS keycaps are a bit slick

ABS keycaps are a bit slick Wired only

Wired only RGB lighting and hot-swappable switch cost a little bit extra See at Amazon

Jeff Dunn for Engadget Best gaming keyboard Wooting 80HE $199.99 Connectivity: USB-C wired | Size: 80% layout | Material: Plastic or zinc alloy case options | Switches: Lekker Hall-effect analog switches | Hot-swappable: Yes | Backlight: Per-key RGB with customizable LED bar | Software: Wootility Read our full guide to the best gaming keyboards The Wooting 80HE is our favorite keyboard for gamers thanks to its magnetic Hall effect switches, which can respond to varying levels of pressure. This lets you customize the actuation point of each individual key, so you could make them more sensitive during quick-twitch shooting games or more deliberate when you just want to type. Another feature called rapid trigger lets you repeat inputs faster, without having to wait for a given key to return to a fixed reset point. That can be a real boon for, say, strafing back and forth more precisely during a 1v1 shootout in Overwatch. You can also tie multiple commands to one key: In Halo Infinite, for example, you could make it so lightly pressing W makes you walk more stealthily, while pressing it all the way down makes you run at full speed. Does everyone need all of this? Of course not. Any keyboard can be a "gaming keyboard," and nothing here will magically make you good at games. But for more hardcore types looking for any extra bit of granular control, they can make a tangible difference. The 80HE isn't the only keyboard to offer this set of tricks, but it stands out for getting the rest of the package right as well. Wooting's Wootility software is best-in-class, making it particularly easy to tweak settings and customize the RGB lighting. You can save multiple control profiles directly to the device. And while the all-plastic case isn't the highest-quality thing out there for $200, the stock hardware still feels and sounds pleasant, with crisp PBT keycaps, smooth pre-lubed switches and a pleasingly thocky tone. – J.D. Pros Magnetic switches are deeply versatile for gaming

Magnetic switches are deeply versatile for gaming Easy-to-use software

Easy-to-use software Sturdily built

Sturdily built Comfortable for typing and sounds pleasant Cons Wired-only

Wired-only A bit expensive

A bit expensive 80 percent design is somewhat awkward

80 percent design is somewhat awkward Only available to buy in batches See at Wooting

Jeff Dunn for Engadget Best wireless gaming keyboard SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless (Gen 3) Connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C wired | Size: Tenkeyless (TKL) layout | Material: Aluminum top plate with plastic base | Switches: OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable mechanical switches | Hot-swappable: No | Backlight: Per-key RGB | Software: SteelSeries GG Read our full guide to the best gaming keyboards If you want the Wooting 80HE's gaming-friendly features in a wireless keyboard, we like the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless (Gen 3). It offers most of the same adjustable actuation and rapid trigger tools as the 80HE, plus a "protection mode" that makes it harder to hit nearby keys by accident and preset profiles for some popular games. The typing experience is a plus as well, with crisp and easy-to-reach PBT keycaps, a sturdy aluminum top plate and smooth-feeling switches that are sufficiently muffled. There's a magnetic wrist rest in the box, and the whole thing can connect over a wireless dongle, Bluetooth or USB-C. Our main issues with the Apex Pro involve SteelSeries' GG app. So much of the experience with these analog-style keyboards comes down to software, and GG is a bit less refined than Wootility across the board. At $270, the Apex Pro is definitely on the higher end of the price spectrum, too. Still, the app is easy enough to grok over time — especially compared to other gaming models we've used — and the board as a whole gets much more right than wrong. – J.D. Pros Fast and deeply versatile magnetic switches

Fast and deeply versatile magnetic switches Useful OLED display

Useful OLED display Pleasant typing experience

Pleasant typing experience Multiple connection modes Cons Pricey

Pricey Software isn't always intuitive

Software isn't always intuitive Battery life could be better See at Amazon

What to look for in a keyboard

Design

Size

The first thing you'll want to consider when it comes to your next computer keyboard's design is size. There are a number of different keyboard layouts to choose from, but the most common are full-sized, tenkeyless and those smaller than tenkeyless.

Full-sized keyboards, or 100 percent, include a function row at the top and a complete numpad with arrow keys on the right side, along with all of the rest of the alphanumeric keys you'd expect on a standard QWERTY layout. Tenkeyless, or 80 percent, removes the number pad but keeps the arrow keys and the function row, reducing the overall width measurement of the board by a decent amount. Compact keyboards keep things ultra simple by including only the alphanumeric keys and modifiers like Alt, Shift, Ctrl and others and they come in different sizes like 60 percent, 65 percent and more. These are the most popular sizes out there, but you can find plenty of other designs that include different mixes of keys along with the standard letters and numbers all should have.

Aside from size, there are two other big categories that you could use to define a keyboard: ergonomic and mechanical. Ergonomic keyboards are designed with, you guessed it, better ergonomics in mind, taking into account where you should position your fingers, hands and forearms to maintain proper posture. Separately, mechanical keyboards use mechanical switches (of which there are many types) that differ greatly from the membrane or scissor-switch keyboards you'll find dominating most wired and wireless options widely available today. We have guides to the best ergonomic keyboards and best mechanical keyboards, but we'll summarize what you need to know about both here.

Ergonomic keyboards

If you deal with discomfort from working at a computer all day, ergonomic keyboards can help. These specially designed boards re-orient the keys, allowing you to hold your elbows farther apart and maintain a straighter line from your forearms to hands. Some people find this subtle change more comfortable.

Ergonomic keyboards typically fall into two categories: Alice and split keyboards. The former is a single unit with an A-shaped gap in the center of the keys. Split models come in two separate pieces which you can arrange as you like on your desk. Additional ergonomic features like tenting and negative tilt can make typing feel even more comfortable, and are often available on both Alice and split boards. Tenting raises the middle of the keys up so your hands take on more of a "handshake" position. Negative tilting lowers the top of the keyboard to keep your wrists angled downward instead of back towards your forearms.

The way the keys are arranged on the keyboard may make typing easier as well. Traditionally, keyboards are staggered, with one row of letters slightly offset from the row beneath it. Columnar keyboards arrange the keys in a grid of rows and columns. This style takes a little getting used to, but some people find it allows them to type faster. You can also make the keys of some keyboards do more than just produce letters. Programmable boards let you map shortcuts and other functions, including macros, which may keep you from reaching for the mouse quite so often, saving you time and possibly strain as well.

Mechanical keyboards

Mechanical keyboards have blown up in popularity as more people have been thrust into creating their own workspaces at home. It's easy to see why: Compared to a traditional membrane keyboard, a good mechanical board is more durable, more satisfying to press and, most importantly, infinitely more customizable. The best of them usually come with a price premium, but even some cheaper models let you "hot-swap" between keycaps, switches and other materials, letting you tinker with different typing sensations and sound profiles until you find a combination that best expresses your preferences.

Do you want each press to feel deep and full or fast and light? Do you need them to sound loud and clacky or almost totally muffled? Do you prefer your keycaps to look subdued and professional, stuffed with RGB lights or written in an Elvish language from The Lord of the Rings for some reason? With the right new keyboard, it's all up to you — the only things really holding you back are your imagination and your wallet.

We have a dedicated buying guide that digs deeper into the key aspects to consider when buying a mechanical gaming keyboard, so we encourage you to look at that for a full rundown. To keep things high-level, the most influential part of your purchase is your keyboard's switch type. These little mechanisms slot underneath the keycaps and generally have the biggest effect on how your keyboard feels and sounds as you type away.

You can broadly separate mechanical switches into three buckets: linear, tactile and clicky. Linear switches feel smooth all the way down; they're often popular with gamers since they tend to be light and fast to actuate. Tactile switches create a tangible "bump" sensation partway through a press; many people who spend all day typing prefer them because they clearly confirm each press without (always) being all that loud. Clicky switches are functionally similar to tactiles but make an audible "click" sound to match the bump; your coworkers may hate them, but others love the full-throated sense of feedback they provide. To be clear, just because two switches fall within the same bucket doesn't mean they feel or sound exactly the same. The only way to figure out which switch works best for you is to do your research and, preferably, try some out for yourself.

Other keyboards have a mechanical-style feel but are built on different mechanisms entirely. The hot new trend in gaming-focused keyboards, for example, is Hall effect switches, which use tiny magnets to register keystrokes and let you customize the sensitivity of each press. Optical switches, meanwhile, offer similar functionality by replacing the physical contact point of a typical mechanical switch with a beam of infrared light. More recently, we've seen a couple keyboards launch with inductive switches, which can work like magnetic switches but use inductive coils in the keyboard's printed circuit board (PCB) to cater to all switches collectively and don't require a sensor for each individual switch. We touch on a couple of magnetic-switch keyboards in our picks below, but for a fuller breakdown of this sort of tech, we recommend you check out our dedicated buying guide to the best gaming keyboards.

Connectivity

You've got two options here: wired or wireless. Wired keyboards typically have an attached cable that plugs into a USB-A or USB-C port on your computer (or docking station), although some come with cables that can be removed. Wireless mechanical keyboards connect to your machine either via Bluetooth or a wireless receiver dongle. There's always the chance of some latency with wireless keyboards, so keep that in mind if you're picking one up to use primarily with a gaming PC. Of course, you'll only have to worry about battery life with Bluetooth keyboards.