The best MacBook accessories for 2024
Step up your MacBook Pro’s game with these handy accessories.
Whether you're a long-time Apple fan or a recent convert, investing in the right MacBook accessories can seriously enhance your daily workflow and overall experience. Sure, a MacBook is a powerful machine on its own, but adding a few key extras can really level-up your setup. From increasing comfort with a lap desk to expanding its limited ports with a USB hub, there are plenty of reasons to consider some well-chosen accessories.
Need more storage space? External drives can ensure you never run out of room for your projects. Want to protect your investment? A hard shell case is a must-have MacBook Pro accessory to shield your device from the inevitable bumps and scrapes that come with daily use. If you use your MacBook for work, whether it’s on the go or at home, it’s really easy to change up your workspace with a few thoughtful add-ons.
Plus, Apple’s seamless ecosystem means great compatibility between your MacBook and other devices, like your iPhone, so you can find accessories that work across both. Whether you’re looking for protection, convenience or something to increase productivity, we’ve rounded up the best MacBook accessories to make your setup even better.
Best MacBook accessories
Our current favorite webcam will up the video quality of all of the conference calls you take. The Logitech Brio 500 records 1080p 30fps video, and its improved light correction will help you put your best face forward regardless of the environment in which you’re streaming. Much like Logitech’s other webcams, the Brio 500 is a plug-and-play solution — just connect it via one of the USB-C ports on your MacBook and start a call. But you can customize things further if you want using the LogiTune software, which lets you change things like field of view, contrast, brightness, autofocus and more. The Brio 500 also supports Logitech’s RightSight technology, which keeps you in the middle of the frame even when you move around, similar to Apple’s Center Stage feature on its iPads. Admittedly, an external webcam will be most useful for those working with an older MacBook that still has a 720p built-in camera, but even those with new MacBooks can get use out of the Brio 500. It also makes a good Mac accessory. If you spend most of your days on video calls, you’ll want the extra bump in quality and superior customizations that Logitech’s accessory provides. — Valentina Palladino, Senior Commerce Editor
- RightSight feature keeps you in frame as you move around
- Plug and play USB-C connection
- Excellent auto light correction
- Records 1080p video at 30fps
- More expensive than other cams
The built-in cameras on MacBooks may have gotten better over the past few years, but they still don’t include a cover for when you want a little extra privacy. Webcam covers like these from Yilador are cheap and effective — these are super thin at 0.027 inches and adhere right over your webcam, allowing you to slide a shutter over the camera when you’re not using it. They’re easy to install, and the adhesive is secure enough that the cover won’t fall off but you can also remove the cover and stick it onto a new laptop when you eventually upgrade. The standard black option is great if you want the cover to blend in with the bezels surrounding your MacBook’s display, or you can opt for a fun design that features pizzas, fruits or cute little characters. — V.P.
- Inexpensive
- Provides an effective physical block
- May come unstuck
If you take your MacBook from room to room with you, you’ve probably found yourself working in some less-than-ergonomic positions. When you want to relax on the couch or your favorite armchair and still get some work done, a lap desk like this one from LapGear can make it more comfortable, making it one of the most useful MacBook Pro accessories. It has enough surface area to fit 13- and 15-inch MacBooks, with extra side space where you can use a wireless mouse along with your notebook. The raised ledge towards the bottom will prevent your laptop from sliding off, and the two storage wells at the top are good places to store pens, sticky notes, snacks and more. — V.P.
- Space for pens Post-Its and other small items
- Makes working from the couch more comfortable
- Bottom lip keeps your laptop from sliding
- Doesn't fit a 16-inch MacBook Pro
The Satechi Dual Dock Stand is our top pick for MacBooks in our docking station guide. It lets you go from using your laptop on the road to having a complete, peripheral-heavy set up back at your desk using a single (dual) plug. The dock fits neatly beneath your computer and has ports for monitors, Ethernet, and plenty of accessories with two USB-C and two USB-C connections. It connects to the two USB-C inputs on a Pro or Air, which means it can get around some of the multi-monitor limitations older MacBooks have. It’s not powered, which makes it more portable, but you’ll need to either run on battery, provide power via the USB-C passthrough port or do what I do and just use your MagSafe connector. — Amy Skorheim, Reporter, Buying Advice
- Tucks beneath a MacBook for a neater desk
- Good variety of ports
- Convenient on/off switch
- No Thunderbolt ports
The latest MacBook Pros may have a bevy of ports, but they’re the only Apple laptops that have that level of connectivity. Anker’s 555 USB-C hub and MacBook Pro accessories like it will be a necessity for anyone working with a new MacBook Air or an older Mac model. Anker’s hub gives you eight ports: two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, SD and microSD card slots, one Ethernet jack and two USB-C ports, one of which provides 100W power to charge your MacBook. The USB-C and USB-A ports can handle 10 Gbps file transfers, perfect for an external hard drive or SD card reader, and you can connect a 4K/60Hz external monitor via the HDMI slot. Anker’s accessory may be ultra-portable, but it has enough power and versatility to be the only laptop hub you need. — V.P.
- More affordable than a dock
- Two USB-A ports and microSD slots
- Just one USB-C downstream port
In our fast charger guide, Apple’s included 140W power adapter was the quickest to refill an M1 MacBook Pro, but it only has a single port, which doesn’t make it one of the best MacBook Pro accessories. As our reviewer Sam Rutherford points out, that seems like a missed opportunity. Belkin’s four-port GaN BoostCharge Pro 108W charger gives you space for two USB-A and two USB-C cables and was the second fastest performer, getting the laptop from ten percent to 75 percent in about 45 minutes. The starting price is also about $10 cheaper than Apple’s. The BoostCharge Pro wasn't the top pick in our 100W-plus category because it lagged when powering an Android phone, but if you’re looking for a reliable wall charger for your MacBook, this will serve you well. — A.S.
- Refills MacBooks quickly
- Four ports to charge multiple devices at once
- Only comes in white
It would be nice if you could grab a random charging cable and have it work correctly with any device. But not all cables are the same: If you want to take advantage of a fast charging brick or the quick-charge port of a power bank, you’ll need a power delivery cable with a high wattage rating. Anker’s USB-C to USB-C 100W cable was the conduit of choice when Sam tested out fast chargers for our guide. It’s plenty long at 10 feet and it’s affordable at $16 (although, we’ve seen it go on sale for less). While it supports data transfer (which is useful if you have an external SSD), it’s not rated for video output. For that, you’ll want a video cable or one marked as Thunderbolt 3 or 4. — A.S.
- Enables fast charging
- Lont 10-foot length
- Durable braided cord
- Not rated for video
When you take your MacBook on the road, it’s nice to have a way to juice it back up if an outlet isn’t available. Mophie’s Powerstation Pro AC is a massive, 27,000mAh power bank with 20W USB-C and USB-A ports, a 60W USB-C power delivery port and a 100W AC plug. In our tests, it recharged a 16-inch MacBook Pro from ten percent to 75 percent in 89 minutes — and that’s while using WiFi, a VPN, Slack and multiple active tabs in Chrome. The 140W power brick that comes with that laptop is too power-hungry for the 100W AC port, but plugging the USB-C end of the MagSafe cable into the Powerstation worked great. It’s one of the best MacBook accessories you can get your hands on, plus, it will charge up your other Apple devices, too. — A.S.
- High capacity for multiple charges
- Sub 100Wh size is TSA-compliant
- Can power small accessories
- Expensive
- Heavy
Hunching over a MacBook all day is murder on your back and neck, so it’s wise to make your everyday setup more ergonomic by using a stand paired with a separate keyboard and wireless mouse. The Roost Stand adjusts to seven different heights and can accommodate up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It folds up to a slim stick and weighs just over six ounces, making it not only good for your desk, but also as part of your go-everywhere digital-nomad setup. Just be prepared: when I set mine up in public, I always get questions from strangers. — A.S.
- Folds up for travel
- Adjustable height for better ergonomics
- Can support a 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Takes up more desk space than a monitor arm
There is a mouse graveyard in my office cabinet — devices I’ve tried and discarded because they didn’t help with my shoulder aches. The solution was a roller ball mouse and Logitech’s MX Ergo is the best I’ve found. It tilts for a more natural “handshake” grip and has a slow-mo option for more precise movements in Photoshop and other apps. The scroll wheel is speedy but precise, as is the trackball and you can switch between two devices with the pairing button. You can even program the various buttons to do app-specific things using Logitech’s software. It's also a handy companion for an iPad and makes a good Mac accessory as well.
My only gripe is the antiquated micro-USB charging port, but the battery lasts long enough that I only have to use it once every few months. It’s pricey at $100, so you may prefer the $70 Ergo Lift. It also offers a handshake grip, but without the roller ball, and has Bluetooth or USB dongle connectivity options. — A.S.
- Ergonomic handshake tilt
- Trackball reduces arm movement
- Long battery life
- Micro USB charging port
Once you've got your stand and mouse, you'll probably want an external keyboard as well. For a complete ergonomic setup, we recommend a keyboard with a split and tented design. Unlike a fully split board, which can take a bit of relearning, an Alice layout angles the keys so you can keep your hands in a more neutral position, but typing feels much like is always has. The Ergo K860 from Logitech connects quickly via Bluetooth and properly maintains Mac-specific hot keys right out of the box like volume, brightness and opening Mission Control. That means it'll also work as a Mac accessory.
One thing to note is the number pad and built-in wrist rest make it pretty large so it might not work for smaller desks. If you want a wired ergonomic option with a particularly compact footprint — and you're prepared to take a couple weeks to relearn how to type — you can try Zsa's Voyager. It's a fully split, programmable mechanical board that I use daily.
- Comfortable Alice split isn't difficult to type on
- Mac-specific keys work out of the box
- Quickly connects via Bluetooth
- Takes up a lot of space
- Wrist rest isn't removable
I’ve carried Logitech’s K380 keyboard for travel and coffee shop sojourns for five years (and I’m currently typing on it). It puts up with rough treatment and connects easily to a roster of machines, including Mac, iOS, Windows, Android and Chrome OS. It has a that critical forward delete key and three Bluetooth pairing buttons so you can switch quickly between different devices. It takes three AAA-cell batteries, but lasts for over a year on a set. The top-row function keys support a few Mac-specific shortcuts like volume, mute, playback control and the Mission Control button that shows all your open apps at once. — A.S.
- Compact for travel
- Three device buttons for easy switching
- Includes arrow keys
- Small size can feel cramped
Moft’s Sit-Stand laptop desk is a two-pound, flat-folding amalgamation of metal boards, magnets and vegan leather that reconfigures into a surprisingly sturdy prop for your MacBook. Standing mode lifts your laptop a good 10 inches so you can stand occasionally, switching up your working position with minimal effort. Gravity alone holds your laptop to the stand, so maybe don’t leave it unattended, but even with energetic typing, my laptop remained stable and wobble-free. It folds into four more positions for sitting, including a 25-degree angle that elevates the screen while still being comfortable for typing. The 45- and 35-degree arrangements get your screen to eye level, but you’ll need an external keyboard to type comfortably. The 60-degree formation is too steep for a MacBook, but will do a great job if you have a tablet. — A.S.
- Creates a sturdy base
- Adjusts to create one standing and multiple sitting positions
- Premium feel
- Heavy at two pounds