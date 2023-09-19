The best MacBook accessories for 2026
Step up your MacBook Pro’s game with these handy accessories.
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Apple's MacBooks don't need much help out of the box, but the right accessories can make a noticeable difference in how you use them day to day. Whether that means adding more ports, creating a cleaner desk setup or making your laptop easier to travel with, there's a growing ecosystem of gear designed to fill in the gaps Apple leaves behind. A good accessory should feel like an extension of your MacBook, not a workaround.
The picks below are meant to work smoothly with macOS and today's USB-C-only reality, whether you're using a lightweight MacBook Air or a higher-end MacBook Pro. From practical essentials to quality-of-life upgrades, these accessories are meant to help you get more done without adding unnecessary bulk or friction.
Best MacBook accessories for 2026
Best MacBook webcam accessories
Best webcam for MacBook
Logitech Brio 500
Our current favorite webcam will up the video quality of all of the conference calls you take. The Logitech Brio 500 records 1080p 30fps video, and its improved light correction will help you put your best face forward regardless of the environment in which you're streaming. Much like Logitech's other webcams, the Brio 500 is a plug-and-play solution — just connect it via one of the USB-C ports on your MacBook and start a call. But you can customize things further if you want using the LogiTune software, which lets you change things like field of view, contrast, brightness, autofocus and more. The Brio 500 also supports Logitech's RightSight technology, which keeps you in the middle of the frame even when you move around, similar to Apple's Center Stage feature on its iPads. Admittedly, an external webcam will be most useful for those working with an older MacBook that still has a 720p built-in camera, but even those with new MacBooks can get use out of the Brio 500. It also makes a good Mac accessory. If you spend most of your days on video calls, you'll want the extra bump in quality and superior customizations that Logitech's accessory provides. — Valentina Palladino, Deputy Editor
Best webcam cover for MacBook
Yilador Webcam Cover (3 Pack)
The built-in cameras on MacBooks may have gotten better over the past few years, but they still don't include a cover for when you want a little extra privacy. Webcam covers like these from Yilador are cheap and effective — these are super thin at 0.027 inches and adhere right over your webcam, allowing you to slide a shutter over the camera when you're not using it. They're easy to install, and the adhesive is secure enough that the cover won't fall off but you can also remove the cover and stick it onto a new laptop when you eventually upgrade. The standard black option is great if you want the cover to blend in with the bezels surrounding your MacBook's display, or you can opt for a fun design that features pizzas, fruits or cute little characters. — V.P.
Best MacBook docking stations and hubs
Best docking station for MacBook
Satechi Dual Dock Stand
The Satechi Dual Dock Stand is our top pick for MacBooks in our docking station guide. It lets you go from using your laptop on the road to having a complete, peripheral-heavy setup back at your desk using a single (dual) plug. The dock fits neatly beneath your computer and has ports for monitors, Ethernet, and opens up compatibility for plenty of accessories with two USB-C and two USB-A connections.
It connects to the two USB-C inputs on a Pro or Air, which means it can get around some of the multi-monitor limitations older MacBooks have. It's not powered, which makes it more portable, but you'll need to either run on battery, provide power via the USB-C passthrough port or do what I do and just use your MagSafe connector. — Amy Skorheim, Senior Reporter
Best USB-C hub for MacBook
Anker 555 USB-C Hub
The latest MacBook Pros may have a bevy of ports, but they're the only Apple laptops that have that level of connectivity. Anker's 555 USB-C hub and MacBook Pro accessories like it will be a necessity for anyone working with a new MacBook Air or an older Mac model. Anker's hub gives you eight ports: two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, SD and microSD card slots, one Ethernet jack and two USB-C ports, one of which provides 100W power to charge your MacBook. The USB-C and USB-A ports can handle 10 Gbps file transfers, perfect for an external hard drive or SD card reader, and you can connect a 4K/60Hz external monitor via the HDMI slot. Anker's accessory may be ultra-portable, but it has enough power and versatility to be the only laptop hub you need. — V.P.
Best MacBook charging gear
Best fast charger for MacBook
Belkin 108W GaN USB Charger
In our fast charger guide, Apple's included 140W power adapter was the quickest to refill an M1 MacBook Pro, but it only has a single port, which doesn't make it one of the best MacBook Pro accessories. As our reviewer Sam Rutherford points out, that seems like a missed opportunity. Belkin's four-port GaN BoostCharge Pro 108W charger gives you space for two USB-A and two USB-C cables and was the second fastest performer, getting the laptop from ten percent to 75 percent in about 45 minutes. The starting price is also about $10 cheaper than Apple's. The BoostCharge Pro wasn't the top pick in our 100W-plus category because it lagged when powering an Android phone, but if you're looking for a reliable wall charger for your MacBook — that can charge your iPhone at the same time — this will serve you well. — A.S.
Best charging cable for MacBook
Anker 100W 10ft USB-C to USB-C Cable
It would be nice if you could grab a random charging cable and have it work correctly with any device. But not all cables are the same: If you want to take advantage of a fast charging brick or the quick-charge port of a power bank, you'll need a power delivery cable with a high wattage rating. Anker's USB-C to USB-C 100W cable was the conduit of choice when Sam tested out fast chargers for our guide. It's plenty long at 10 feet and it's affordable at $16 (although, we've seen it go on sale for less). And when you're not using on your laptop, it's great for refilling your other fast-charging devices like an iPad Pro or a smartphone.
While it supports data transfer (which is useful if you have an external SSD), it's not rated for video output. For that, you'll want a video cable or one marked as Thunderbolt 3 or 4. — A.S.
Best portable power bank for MacBook
Mophie Powerstation Pro AC 27,000mAh battery
When you take your MacBook on the road, it's nice to have a battery pack to juice it back up if an outlet isn't available. Mophie's Powerstation Pro AC is a massive, 27,000mAh power bank with 20W USB-C and USB-A ports, a 60W USB-C power delivery port and a 100W AC plug. In our tests, it recharged a 16-inch MacBook Pro from ten percent to 75 percent in 89 minutes — and that's while using WiFi, a VPN, Slack and multiple active tabs in Chrome. The 140W power brick that comes with that laptop is too power-hungry for the 100W AC port, but plugging the USB-C end of the MagSafe cable into the Powerstation worked great. It's one of the best MacBook accessories you can get your hands on, plus, it will charge up your other Apple devices, too, from your AirPods to your iPad.— A.S.
Best MacBook keyboards and mice
Best mouse for MacBook
Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse
There is a mouse graveyard in my office cabinet — devices I've tried and discarded because they didn't help with my shoulder aches. The solution was a roller ball mouse and Logitech's MX Ergo is the best I've found. It tilts for a more natural "handshake" grip and has a slow-mo option for more precise movements in Photoshop and other apps. The scroll wheel is speedy but precise, as is the trackball and you can switch between two devices with the pairing button. You can even program the various buttons to do app-specific things using Logitech's software. It's also a handy companion for an iPad and makes a good Mac accessory as well.
My only gripe is the antiquated micro-USB charging port, but the battery lasts long enough that I only have to use it once every few months. It's pricey at $100, so you may prefer the $70 Ergo Lift. It also offers a handshake grip, but without the roller ball, and has Bluetooth or USB dongle connectivity options.
Of course, there's also Apple's own Magic Trackpad, which basically replicates the MacBook's touch surface so you can place it anywhere. If you're a fan of the multi-touch gestures on your MacBook, this could be a more comfortable way to use them. — A.S.
Best ergonomic keyboard for MacBook
Logitech Ergo K860 Wireless Split
Once you've got your stand and mouse, you'll probably want an external keyboard as well. The default pick for a lot of people is probably Apple's own Magic Keyboard. But for a more ergonomic setup, we recommend a keyboard with an Alice split and tented design. Unlike a fully split board, which can take a bit of relearning, typing on an Alice layout feels a lot like it always has, but the angled keys keep your hands and forearms in a more relaxed position.
The Ergo K860 from Logitech connects quickly via Bluetooth and properly maintains Mac-specific hot keys right out of the box including volume, brightness and opening Mission Control. That means it'll also work as a Mac mini accessory. One thing to note is the number pad and built-in wrist rest make it pretty large so it might not work for smaller desks.
If you want a wired and seriously ergonomic option with a compact footprint — and you're prepared to take a couple weeks to relearn how to type — you can try Zsa's Voyager. It's a fully split, programmable mechanical board that I use daily.
Best travel keyboard for MacBook
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
I've carried Logitech's K380 keyboard for travel and coffee shop sojourns for five years (and I'm currently typing on it). It puts up with rough treatment and connects easily to a roster of machines, including Mac, iOS, Windows, Android and Chrome OS. It has a that critical forward delete key and three Bluetooth pairing buttons so you can switch quickly between different devices. It takes three AAA-cell batteries, but lasts for over a year on a set. The top-row function keys support a few Mac-specific shortcuts like volume, mute, playback control and the Mission Control button that shows all your open apps at once. — A.S.
Best MacBook stands
Best laptop stand for MacBook
Roost Laptop Stand
Hunching over a MacBook all day is murder on your back and neck, so it's wise to make your everyday setup more ergonomic by using a stand paired with a separate keyboard and wireless mouse. The Roost Stand adjusts to seven different heights and can accommodate up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It folds up to a slim stick and weighs just over six ounces, making it not only good for your desk, but also as part of your go-everywhere digital-nomad setup. Just be prepared: when I set mine up in public, I always get questions from strangers. — A.S.
Best convertible stand for MacBook
MOFT Sit-Stand Laptop Desk
Moft's Sit-Stand laptop desk is a two-pound, flat-folding amalgamation of metal boards, magnets and vegan leather that reconfigures into a surprisingly sturdy prop for your MacBook. Standing mode lifts your laptop a good 10 inches so you can stand occasionally, switching up your working position with minimal effort. Gravity alone holds your laptop to the stand, so maybe don't leave it unattended, but even with energetic typing, my laptop remained stable and wobble-free. It folds into four more positions for sitting, including a 25-degree angle that elevates the screen while still being comfortable for typing. The 45- and 35-degree arrangements get your screen to eye level, but you'll need an external keyboard to type comfortably. The 60-degree formation is too steep for a MacBook, but will do a great job if you have a tablet. — A.S.
Best lap desk for MacBook
LapGear MyDesk Lap Desk
If you take your MacBook from room to room with you, you've probably found yourself working in some less-than-ergonomic positions. When you want to relax on the couch or your favorite armchair and still get some work done, a lap desk like this one from LapGear can make it more comfortable, making it one of the most useful MacBook Pro accessories. It has enough surface area to fit 13- and 15-inch MacBooks, with extra side space where you can use a wireless mouse along with your notebook. The raised ledge towards the bottom will prevent your laptop from sliding off, and the two storage wells at the top are good places to store pens, sticky notes, snacks and more. — V.P.