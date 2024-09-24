The best portable monitors in 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Portable monitors have been around for years, but their importance skyrocketed during the pandemic. And with the continuation of remote and hybrid work positions, they’re going to be staples for the foreseeable future. But picking one isn’t as simple as it seems. At this point, almost every major PC maker has its own take on travel-friendly displays, with prices ranging from as little as $100 to nearly $1,000. So to help sort through the confusion, I tested out a bunch of options to put together a short list of the best portable monitors on sale today.

Things to consider before buying a portable monitor

Before you start looking at specific products, it’s super important to think about how and where you plan on using a portable display. Larger panels are great for home use where you may only need to move it or put it away when you have company over. Meanwhile, smaller screens are great for travel and whipping out at a coffee shop or shared workspace. But if you go too small, you may be adding extra weight to your bag without providing a ton of extra utility.

It’s also important to consider your typical workload, as artists may get extra value out of monitors with higher brightness and wider color gamuts. Those who spend all day looking at spreadsheets won’t get as much value from more vibrant displays.

What to look for in a portable monitor

Aside from price and the size of the screen, some of the most important specs in a portable monitor include panel type, brightness, refresh rate and connectivity. Most portable monitors use IPS LCD displays, which generally offer good viewing angles, strong brightness and good power efficiency. However, there are a few models sporting OLED screens that support wider color gamuts, which can be a major benefit for artists and content creators. Some budget models may use TN panels, as that can help cut costs and reduce energy consumption. That said, we generally try to stay away from those as they often have worse image quality compared to IPS screens.

For brightness, 300 nits is the lowest we recommend — anything less can make the monitor hard to use even in some indoor environments. Ideally, we look for screens that are closer to 350 or 400 nits and above.

Connectivity is also important because if you can’t easily hook your phone or laptop to a monitor, it becomes an oversized paperweight. Most travel displays include HDMI or USB-C ports (or both), which cover the large majority of devices. However, we also like models that support passthrough power over USB-C, which reduces the complexity of your setup and decreases the number of cords and adapters you have to carry around.

Finally, most portable monitors feature 60Hz refresh rates, which is fine for most use cases. However, there are a handful of models that go up to 120Hz or even 240Hz. Panels that fast are especially good for gaming, especially for those planning to bring the console or gaming PC on the go.

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Best portable monitor overall Espresso 17 Pro Not only does the Espresso 17 Pro feature strong brightness (450 nits) and a super premium design, but what really elevates this display are all of its accessories and companion apps. Espresso’s Stand Pro add-on feels downright bulletproof, while also providing a super strong magnetic attachment system so you don’t need to worry about kickstands or tripods. Meanwhile, for people who need extra juice while out and about, there’s a charging station with a huge 32,000 mAh battery. Alternatively, Espresso’s Jot software makes it easy to draw and markup docs with a stylus, which works great with the company’s screen protector and adds a more textured surface for better feedback while drawing. But the 17 Pro’s highlight feature is that when connected to a Mac, it unlocks touch support to help unleash your creativity. Finally, with excellent specs including support for 10-bit color, 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum and dual USB-C ports with power passthrough, it has practically everything you could ever want in a portable display. Heck, it even comes with built-in speakers. The only downside is that it’s pricey, starting at $799. However, after testing it out, it’s totally worth the money while offering better image quality than a lot of its similarly-sized, desktop-chained rivals. $800 at B&H Photo Explore More Buying Options $800 at Espresso

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Best budget portable monitor Plugable 15.6-inch USB-C Portable Display (USBC-PDMON) At just $200, Plugable’s 15.6-inch portable monitor delivers everything you need in a budget display and more. That’s because while it doesn’t have HDMI, it features not one but three USB-C ports along with hub functionality thanks to two 10Gbps connections and 85-watt passthrough charging. And because the monitor itself has a low power draw, you probably won’t even need to use the included brick when connected to a laptop. Granted, the panel itself doesn’t have eye-popping specs with a rated brightness of 300 nits and a 60 Hz refresh rate. But that’s still more than good enough for most situations and miles better than what you typically get at this price range or below. The one small drawback is that image quality goes down when viewed from acute angles, though that shouldn’t be a huge deal because, from head on, colors and sharpness are above average for the money. Finally, while we don’t expect a ton of freebies to come bundled with budget gadgets, Plugable does include a folding magnetic cover that doubles as a kickstand and a USB-C 3.2 cable, which is a nice touch. $200 at Amazon

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Best portable monitor for gaming ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHP Even though the ROG Strix XG17AHP has been on the market for a while, it’s got great specs including a 17.3-inch panel with an anti-reflective coating and 1080p resolution, a wealth of ports and a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate — the latter of which is pretty much as high you can get from portable monitors today. I appreciate that its built-in, 7,800 mAh battery makes it easy to set up for short sessions without worrying about a power source. This model also comes with a boatload of accessories including a travel bag, folding cover, a ton of cables and more. It also features a quick disconnect system for attaching its included tripod, which is great when using it at home or in more semi-permanent installations. Though if you prefer to travel even lighter, there’s a slightly cheaper version that only comes with a kickstand instead of a tripod. $569 at ASUS