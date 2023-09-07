The best wireless mice for 2026

Read our full Logitech MX Master 4 review

There's a reason the MX Master 4 sits at the top of our list. The contoured, ergonomic design almost feels like a hand rest that places four customizable buttons and a second scroll wheel within easy reach of your thumb. Every button is configurable via Logitech's Options+ software, which is a treasure trove of productivity potential.

Beyond standard customization options such as click-speed and scroll direction, you can assign all manner of shortcuts and create profiles for specific apps — so the buttons do different things depending on the app you're using at the time. "Smart Actions" take things up a notch, allowing you to bring an app to the foreground, perform a series of keystrokes, automate text entry and even restart or shutdown your PC. We're fully in the AI era, so of course there's a way to summon ChatGPT and other chatbots here, too. Closing a Zoom meeting, muting your volume and summarizing your notes in a team email in one click? With the MX Master 4 you can.

Beyond all that, this latest model includes a modicum of haptic feedback through a panel in its thumb rest. When you first pair the mouse to your PC or, say, precisely line up a graphic in Photoshop, you'll feel a gentle buzz. You'll also feel it when you use the new Actions Ring, which pops up when you click in the panel and presents different customizable shortcuts based on the app you're using. Yes, all of this is kind of gimmicky, but the haptics provide a subtle sense of reassurance to certain tasks, while the Actions Ring can save you a few seconds here and there if you choose to lean into it.

The device itself now comes with a lightly textured plastic finish, which is smooth without feeling slippery and should prove more durable than the rubbery material used by past models. Both scroll wheels are made from a high-quality aluminum, and the main one can still conveniently swap between a notched and free-spin scroll on the fly. The battery is rated for 70 days of use between charges, which has held true in our testing. Even if you're caught short, a minute or two of charge time will get you through the rest of your work day. The main click buttons, meanwhile, are quieter than a literal mouse. Multi-device connectivity isn't rare, but with the MX Master 4 you can also seamlessly work between two PCs at the same time. It detects when you reach the edge of the screen on one before switching to the other — it'll even let you copy and paste files between them as well.

The whole thing is remarkably sturdy and comfortable but, at 150 grams, hardly svelte— so be warned if your hands are on the smaller side. There's also sadly no left-handed option. The 8K DPI (dots per inch) sensor is sufficiently responsive for everyday use, though the polling rate remains at a basic 125Hz, so it's not quite as buttery smooth as some gaming mice. It'd also be nice if the mouse came with onboard storage instead of forcing you to keep the Options+ app open to utilize the haptic feedback and other features. Still, for power users or just anyone who spends all day at their desk, the MX Master 4 is both a pleasure to hold and impressively versatile for getting things done. — Jeff Dunn contributed to this blurb