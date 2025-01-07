Cherry’s CES 2025 offerings aren’t all for keyboard nerds

At CES 2025 renowned keyboard company Cherry revealed its latest gaming and office keyboards. Cherry keyboards are well-liked by enthusiasts, but the company seems to be aiming some of the new models at more casual users.

Let's start with the gaming keyboards, of which there are two. The more noteworthy one is the XTRFY MX 8.3 TKL, which can reach 8000Hz and 4000Hz polling rates while wired and wireless, respectively. It also has a display that shows battery levels and even your typing speed.The XTRFY MX 10.1 Wireless is a low-profile keyboard with identical polling rates. It's designed for gamers who prefer something more discreet. The former will set buyers back $300, while the latter retails for $280.

Now onto the, Cherry KW 300 MX, which is a hot-swappable keyboard aimed at office use, something we haven't seen before. It has a 1000Hz polling rate, which is far beyond what normal office keyboards have, at 125Hz. There's a low profile model for this too — the KW 550 MX LP. Those will retail for $110 and $120, respectively. Assuming loud, mechanical clacking isn't desirable for an office setting, users might want to opt for the quieter KC 500 MX LP. Its tenkeyless (i.e. without the number pad) cousin, the KC 500 MX LP TKL, runs a mere $100.