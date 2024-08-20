HP’s latest gaming mic is the Las Vegas casino of microphones

If you’ve ever browsed Razer’s selection of gaming peripherals and thought, “You guys really need to step up your RGB game,” HP has just the accessory for you. The company’s newest HyperX microphone, unveiled on Tuesday at Gamescom, has over 100 LEDs for “a stunning visual” with “energetic style,” which sounds about right.

The HyperX QuadCast 2 S is a USB gaming microphone with over 100 aRGB LEDs. The individually customizable lights can display over 16 million color combinations. Why, you ask? To complement your “streams and creations,” according to HP. (Sure, why not!)

If you’re the kind of fuddy-duddy who cares more about audio input than groovy light shows, the QuadCast 2 S has a 32-bit audio resolution and a 192kHz sampling rate. It has a tap-to-mute sensor, four selectable polar patterns and a bundled shock mount / stand combo. When used with the HyperX NGENUITY software (NGENIOUS!), you can customize the LEDs, limiter and 10-band EQ. It also includes AI-based noise reduction.

HP

In addition to the Vegas casino of gaming mics, HP is launching a wireless keyboard that it claims has “the longest battery life on a backlit dual-wireless gaming keyboard” available. The HyperX Alloy Rise 75 offers 80 hours of gameplay with the backlighting on (more RGB!!). Alternatively, you can squeeze out “a staggering 1,500 hours with the backlighting off.” (At least your mic can compensate for the lack of backlighting under those conditions.)

The keyboard supports a 2.4GHz wireless connection or up to three Bluetooth connections. It includes hot-swap key switches, magnetic top plates and badges.

The RGB-tastic HyperX QuadCast 2 S gaming mic will be available in November for $200, while the Alloy Rise 75 keyboard launches in October for $230.