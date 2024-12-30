LG's new UltraGear lineup includes a bendable 5K OLED

As is tradition, LG is announcing several of its new OLED monitors before CES 2025 kickoffs in earnest. The new UltraGear GX9 series all feature curved WOLED panels, webOS and an anti-glare, low reflection coating that should make them pleasant to look at wherever your desk is stationed.

LG is positioning the 45GX990A or LG UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor as the star of this new lineup. It's a 45-inch, 5K2K bendable screen that can move "from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds," according to LG. Like the 32-inch UltraGear OLED LG introduced in 2023, this new model has the company's Dual Mode feature for quickly toggling between resolutions and refresh rates with the push of a button, along with a 0.03ms GtG response time for smoother visuals when you do decide to play games.

LG

If you'd prefer a screen that doesn't move, the LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (45GX950A) gives you the same 45-inches of screen real estate along with a 21:9 format, 5K2K resolution, and ultra slim bezels. LG says the monitor also supports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI2.1 and USB-C with 90W power delivery, and certified to work with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync.

For a smaller (and likely more affordable) option, the LG UltraGear 39GX90SA still gets you a curved display, but in a 39-inch size with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The monitors OLED panel means you'll get "nuanced colors and deep, dark blacks," according to LG, and the multiple USB-C ports means you'll actually be able to connect the 39GX90SA to multiple devices at once. Having a smaller option might be a good thing too — finding extra desk space for last year's LG 49 UltraGear gaming monitor was one of the biggest problems with it.