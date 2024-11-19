Microsoft made a $349 hardware client to connect to Cloud PCs

Accessing and securing the cloud is a necessity for companies and Microsoft has taken another step by announcing the Windows 365 Link device. According to Microsoft, "it enables desk-based users to work securely on a familiar Windows desktop in the Microsoft Cloud with responsive, high-fidelity experiences."

Windows 365 Link is a small, lightweight device that Microsoft claims can immediately wake from sleep, boot up in seconds and locally process video conferencing solutions like Microsoft Teams. It doesn't store local data or apps, has security baseline policies enabled and doesn't allow for individuals to disable security features. Plus, logging in requires Microsoft Entra ID along with the Microsoft Authenticator app or USB security keys.

Microsoft's new device also works with dual 4K monitors, an audio port, four USB ports, an ethernet port, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. The Windows 365 Link is currently available in preview but should come to select areas in April 2025 for $349.