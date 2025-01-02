MSI also has a 27-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025

When Samsung unveiled the world's first 27-inch 4K gaming OLED monitor on Thursday, Engadget's Igor Bonifacic predicted that other vendors would soon follow suit. (After all, Samsung is also the biggest supplier of OLED gaming monitor panels.) Sure enough, MSI followed suit the same day at CES 2025 with two monitors with familiar specs: a 27-inch 4K QD-OLED display and a 27-inch QD-OLED one with a crazy-smooth 500Hz refresh rate.

First up: the 27-inch 4K QD-OLED one, marketed to perfection as the... MPG 272URX QD-OLED. (Sure, why not!) MSI is differentiating its monitor as the first one to combine that panel with DisplayPort 2.1a, which can provide a better combination of resolution and frame rates. Like Samsung's equivalent (the G81SF), it has a 240Hz refresh rate and should look nice and crisp at 166 PPI.

MSI says this panel "significantly reduces color fringing," which should help with the poor text clarity too often customary of QD-OLED screens. As my colleague Igor points out, this could be an ideal do-it-all monitor for gaming, work or anything else you can throw at it.

It supports NVIDIA's G-SYNC tech, so smooth gameplay won't likely be a concern. The MPG 272URX QD-OLED even took home a CES 2025 Innovation Award.

The 27-inch QHD QD-OLED model also has a catchy and memorable name: the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50. (Yes!) MSI is marketing this monitor to "all the mainstream gamers out there," likely due to its lower (2,560 x 1,440) resolution. It also uses DisplayPort 2.1a and (like Samsung's) can have a 0.03ms gray-to-gray pixel response time. It received VESA ClearMR 21000 certification, so motion blur shouldn't be an issue when enjoying its blistering 500Hz refresh rate.

MSI hasn't yet shared pricing or release date info for either model.