Pebblebee’s new item trackers works with both Apple and Google 'Find My' networks

Apple’s Find My network and Google’s Find My Device are both smart tracking solutions to help us prevent losing our items, but devices made for one aren’t typically compatible with the other. However, Pebblebee is changing this by introducing its Pebblebee Universal, a trio of rechargeable item trackers that work with both Apple and Google systems.

The Pebblebee Universal line includes three products: the Pebblebee Clip Universal, Pebblebee Card Universal and Pebblebee Tag Universal. The Clip tracker is the standard model and is great for tracking all kinds of bags and keys. The Card tracker fits inside wallets and passports to prevent losing valuables. Finally, the Tag Universal is Pebblebee’s smallest rechargeable tracker, which will fit almost anywhere. We featured the Pebblebee Clip in our best Bluetooth tracker guide. It performed well in our tests and works as an excellent AirTag alternative.

Being able to connect to either the Apple or Google networks makes the Pebblebee Universal line of trackers much more versatile. Founder and CEO Daniel Daoura says these trackers are part of the company’s “mission to create one connected global ecosystem for all.” Note that if you set up your Pebblebee Universal tracker to connect to the Apple Find My network, you’ll have to perform a factory reset to use the other network in the future. All connections to the tracker are end-to-end encrypted, meaning only you get to see where it is. Pebblebee Universal trackers are currently available for $35 per tracker. They’re being sold on Pebblebee’s website, Best Buy stores, and Best Buy's official website.