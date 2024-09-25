Samsung’s new 990 Evo Plus SSD is 50 percent faster than its predecessor

We first covered the Samsung 990 Evo SSD in January and noted its speed and efficiency. Just eight months after its release, Samsung has now revealed its 990 Evo Plus SSD. The company claims it’s 50 percent faster than the previous model and is suitable for gaming, business and creative tasks.

Samsung says the drive uses its 8th generation V-NAND technology, with a maximum sequential speed of 7,250MB/s for the 990 Evo Plus’ 4TB model and a write speed limit of 6,300 MB/s. The SSD has a nickel-coated heat shield to prevent overheating and the company says it’s 73 percent more efficient. For those looking for the random read and write speeds, they’re 1,050K IOPS and 1,400K IOPS, respectively.

Other than the 4TB model mentioned above, the SSD can come in 1TB and 2TB models. All three come with Samsung Magician Software and are capable of AES-256-bit full disk encryption.

All the new drives will be available this fall from select retailers and Samsung’s official website. The 1TB model will sell for $110, the 2TB model for $185 and the 4TB model costs $345.