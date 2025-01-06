The latest Satechi hub fixes an irritating M4 Mac Mini flaw — and looks good doing it

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Satechi introduced its Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure at CES 2025, and we were able to take a look. Probably the most compelling feature is the notch that makes accessing the petite PC's power button easier. The stand elevates the Mac Mini off your desk, but leaves a concave space so that you can reach the power button on the bottom of its rear side. This awkward location was one of the very few dings we had against the Mac Mini M4 in our review of the computer.

Amy Skorheim / Engadget

On the front of the hub are USB-A 3.2 and 2.0 ports, as well as an SD card reader that promises speeds of "up to 312MB/s" for file transfers. The SSD enclosure allows you to add up to 4TB of NVMe storage for the Mac Mini. The hub has a recessed space at the top where the computer sits to allow better airflow from the Mac Mini's fans, and it comes with its own bottom vents as well. It connects with a built-in Thunderbolt cable that's just long enough to reach the computers port so it doesn't add cable clutter.

Design-wise, the stand looks like a squatter version of the Mac Mini, boasting a similar finish and profile to the computer. In person, the hub looks like a natural extension of Apple's diminutive cube and certainly doesn't spoil the aesthetics.

There are a lot of quality USB-C hubs on the market, but customers who favor the Mac Mini for its simplicity and small footprint might appreciate how cleanly this Satechi accessory pairs with the machine. It'll ship February 17 with limited availability; the company expects the product to be widely available in March. It will retail for $100.