Sony’s latest Inzone monitors are made for FPS and PS5 gamers

Monitor makers today compete with each other to create the best esports-worthy displays that are fit for competition use. Sony is no exception, as it introduced its Inzone headsets and displays in 2022, beginning with the M3 and M9. Today, the company is introducing the new Inzone M9 II and M10S gaming monitors to solidify its place in the competitive display space.

The Inzone M9 II (pictured above) is an upgraded version of its predecessor, the M9. It shares many features but improves upon some weaknesses the older model had. This 27-inch 4K IPS display has a 160Hz refresh rate compared to the M9’s 144Hz. The response time remains the same at 1ms GtG, but the maximum brightness is now 750 nits (up from 600 nits). In addition, the monitor has VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, which means it can play HDR content at 600 nits of brightness. It also has full-array local dimming and backlight scanning technology for better motion clarity.

The M9 gaming monitor suffered from having a tripod that didn’t allow for much adjustment. For the M9 II, Sony has replaced the tripod with a small disc stand with 180 degrees of rotation. This new stand doesn’t require much desk room and allows for height, tilt and swivel changes.

PS5 consoles can automatically recognize Inzone gaming monitors, which swap from Game Mode to Cinema Mode if users halt their gaming sessions and pop a movie in. Those who enjoyed the M9 will hopefully find the M9 II a significant improvement, something that could be especially true for PS5 owners.

But the star of Sony's show is the Inzone M10S. This new powerhouse of a gaming monitor features a 27-inch 1440p OLED panel. The refresh rate of 480Hz is impressive (though there aren’t exactly a ton of games that support it), and the 0.03ms GtG response time is nothing to scoff at. Moreover, the HDR peak brightness of 1,300 nits and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification are two cherries on top of this monitor cake.

Sony brought Fnatic’s Valorant esports team in as consultants on the Inzone M10S (pictured below), asking them to provide feedback. Their expertise contributed to the creation of the FPS Pro+ and FPS Pro picture modes. The former mode highlights enemies with an outline color, while the latter simulates LCD monitors for those who are more used to older esports LCD monitors. In other words, FPS Pro mode is a solution for esports athletes who want to use new gear but are too accustomed to older equipment characteristics.

Sony

Another feature the M10S has is a new heat sink design. It’s made up of a multilayer passive cooling system consisting of multiple aluminum plates and thermal pads. This heat removal system is designed to reduce burn-in.

Both 27-inch monitors feature a 24.5-inch display mode that slightly reduces the resolution, though the refresh rates and response times remain the same. The mode is intended to replicate the feel of using a TN 24.5-inch 1080p monitor and enjoy fast speeds and improved picture quality.

The M9 II is available now on the official Sony website and from authorized dealers for $800, which is $100 cheaper than the M9’s launch price. As for the M10S, you can get it for $1,100.