The best stocking stuffer ideas you can shop for $50 or less

I've never been a huge fan of jigsaw puzzles, but the pieces of art the Magic Puzzle Company makes for you to assemble are a delight. For starters, each has gorgeous and distinctive artwork — while there are a variety of artists who've contributed to the company's puzzle lineup, they all feel related, packed with color, whimsy and a bunch of secrets you'll notice as you build. The puzzle pieces themselves are high-quality and solid, something that goes a long way towards making a puzzle fun to put together.

But my favorite part is the fact that once you finish the main puzzle, you're not done. Each has sections that can slide around after you're done, which opens up a new middle area to be filled in with a bonus section of pieces. This new addition seamlessly fits into the puzzle and expands on its story. It's hard to describe, but it's unlike anything I've seen in other puzzles. I'm pretty agnostic about my puzzle-makers, but I am itching to get my hands on more from the Magic Puzzle Company and explore their secrets. — Nathan Ingraham, Deputy Editor