AMD is releasing its latest Ryzen X3D processors on March 12

AMD has announced that it's releasing its newest Ryzen X3D processors on March 12. The Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D were both introduced back at CES 2025, and are currently the most powerful gaming-focused processors the company sells.

The 9950X3D has 16 Zen 5 CPU cores, a max boost speed of 5.7GHz and second-generation 3D V-Cache tech for more efficient performance. In contrast, the 9900X3D comes with a more modest 12 CPU cores and a max boost speed of 5.5GHz. AMD's 3D V-Cache tech is still the standout feature on these chips. The company introduced 3D V-Cache as a method of packaging cache modules on top of each other to provided less RAM-intensive performance. The tech was added to desktop processors first, before coming to laptop processors in 2023.

The 9950X3D's 3D V-Cache packaging allows it to be 20 percent faster than Intel's Core i9 285K across 40 different games, according to stats AMD shared when it announced the chip. It's also supposed to be at least 10 percent faster across certain content creation apps, too. When you take into account AMD's recently released Radeon 9070 GPUs, the company has the pieces you need to make a pretty compelling gaming PC.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 900X3D will be available to order on March 12. The Ryzen 9 9950X3D will start at $699 and the Ryzen 9 9900X3D starts at $599.