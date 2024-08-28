AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 and Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs just received a performance boost

If you own a computer with AMD’s Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 or Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 series of CPUs, you can now improve their performance. AMD also just announced that it has clarified why these processors’ performance was lacking in the first place. Before we get into that, let’s talk about the update.

This Windows optional update is labeled KB5041587, and you can immediately download and install it by opening your Windows Update menu. This development means you don’t have to update your Windows to version 24H2. The performance boosts KB5041587 and version 24H2 offer will be identical. Therefore, you don’t have to wait for the increased frames while gaming.

Jeremy Gan/Engadget

The primary reason for the initial slower speeds was that AMD conducted tests in Super Admin mode. This mode isn’t recommended for those who use computers casually or for gaming. Therefore, the new update mentioned above will let you play games at the speeds AMD intended to deliver with their CPUs.