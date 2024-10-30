AMD's next-gen GPUs are set to arrive in early 2025, suggesting a CES reveal

NVIDIA is expected to unveil its 50-series graphics cards at the trade show as well.

AMD and NVIDIA could be on a collision course for CES. AMD CEO Lisa Su has confirmed for the first time that the company is set to release its next-gen PC GPUs early next year.

"In gaming graphics, revenue declined year-over-year as we prepare for a transition to our next-gen Radeon GPUs based on our RDNA 4 architecture," Su told investors on AMD's third-quarter earnings call. "In addition to a strong increase in gaming performance, RDNA 4 delivers significantly higher ray-tracing performance and adds new AI capabilities. We are on track to launch the first RDNA 4 GPUs in early 2025."

The timing very much suggests that AMD will reveal those RDNA 4-based graphics cards at CES in early January. It's rare for the company to unveil desktop GPUs at the trade show (laptop cards are generally the order of the day for AMD at that event). However, it's widely expected that NVIDIA will use its CES keynote to debut its next-gen 50-series GeForce RTX GPUs. We might get a little more clarity on that front when NVIDIA announces its own Q3 earnings results on November 19.

As PCWorld notes, AMD's first RDNA 4 GPUs are expected to deliver mid-range performance at an equivalent price point in a bid to increase its market share. AMD's gaming business (which includes the company's GPU division) saw a 69 percent year-over-year drop in revenue to $462 million in Q3.