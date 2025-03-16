Apple is reportedly working on two new versions of the Studio Display

We've recently heard rumors that Apple is working on the next generation of its Studio Display , and Bloomberg 's Mark Gurman now reports that there may actually be two new models in the works. Building on his previous reporting about a potential update to the 2022 Studio Display that could be released next year, Gurman writes this weekend in the Power On newsletter that sources have told him "Apple is working on a second new monitor." The first is code-named J427, while the second is reportedly being referred to as J527.

It's been three years since Apple introduced the $1,599 27-inch Studio Display and twice that since the release of the $5,000 Pro Display XDR . Considering the age of both monitors, Gurman says one of two scenarios may play out, either that "Apple is developing both and will choose one to launch, or it's a second model with a different screen size or set of specifications."