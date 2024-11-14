Apple M4 iMac review: The best all-in-one gets a lot faster

The 2024 iMac looks the same as ever, but there’s an update that promises to dramatically transform the lineup. It’s not the M4 processor, though that’s nice. No, I’m talking about the boost in base memory that finally lifts the entry-level models from a deplorable 8GB to 16GB. That, along with the new chips, promises to finally make the $1,299 iMac cost effective for most buyers.

There are a few other tweaks, like an optional nano-coated display, an updated 12-megapixel webcam and an assortment of new colors. Otherwise, things are much the same as last year, which may make you wonder if it’s worth the upgrade. After testing one for content creation, gaming and productivity, I can tell you that the answer is definitely yes.

Apple 90 100 Expert Score Apple iMac M4 Apple’s 2024 iMac comes with the powerful M4 chip and starts with 16GB of RAM, making it a better value than past models. Pros Powerful M4 processors

16GB of RAM comes standard

Much improved webcam

Nano-textured display option Cons Upgrades still too expensive

Needs more screen size options

No vertical height adjustment $1,204 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $1,208 at Abt Electronics

What’s new with the latest iMac?

Side-by-side, the 2023 and 2024 iMacs look about the same. The 24-inch 4.5K 500-nit display and the computer itself are housed in the same slim 0.43-inch (11.5mm) thick frame. It still sits on an elegant stand that tilts but lacks an adjustable height setting. While tilt-only is a common setup on all-in-one PCs, at this point it would be nice to see Apple do even a simplified height adjustment like it did on the Studio Display. Elsewhere, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the base model and four on the more expensive versions, along with a magnetic power connector and 3.5mm headphone jack on the left side — all the same as before.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

What is new is the higher-quality 12MP webcam that’s a massive leap up from past models. It finally delivers sharp and color-accurate video worthy of the rest of the computer, to help you look your best when on FaceTime or Zoom. It supports Apple’s Center Stage feature that auto-centers the subject during video calls, even if you’re moving around. The new webcam also works with the new Desk View feature that lets you show off objects below your screen.

Steve Dent for Engadget

You can now get the iMac with optional nano-textured display glass that blocks glare, even with a light pointing right at it. Though it does slightly reduce sharpness, I’d recommend it if you can afford the extra $200. Otherwise, it’s the same clear and colorful display with 500 nits of brightness, a wide P3 gamut and a resolution of 4,480 x 2,250, which are all the same as before. The 24-inch size may be too small for some, but I found it ample for most work, and I’m used to dual 32-inch screens. Still, given that the iMac is Apple’s only desktop model with an integrated display, it would be nice to see a 27- or even 32-inch option on future models, even if that makes it less compact and portable.

The iMac M4’s color palette also got a tiny refresh. Though it still comes in the same seven hues as before, they’re now in slightly paler shades that Apple calls “fresh.” Indeed, the model I tested is a very light green that is so subtle it’s hard to even see in dim light. I’m a fan of subdued hues, but anyone hoping for a shot of bright color may be disappointed.

The accessories have also been updated. Both the new Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard (with optional Touch ID) now charge via USB-C rather than Lightning like the iMac M3, negating a major complaint in our previous review. As usual, all the accessories, including the cables, match the color of your iMac — a cute touch.

Steve Dent for Engadget

I love the feel of Apple’s keyboard for speed typing, as I’m not a mechanical keyboard guy. The Magic Mouse is an acquired taste, but the slightly firm click pressure and accuracy suit my taste and I love the ability to scroll side-to-side as well as up and down. Yes, the charging port is on the bottom, which is a bit of a design fail, but it can go a month between charges — and you only need to plug it in for a few minutes to get enough power to last a workday.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The key updates are inside with the M4 processor, which is available in two variants. The base $1,299 model comes with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. All other versions have 10-core CPUs, 10-core GPUs and four Thunderbolt ports, starting at $1,499 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s no M4 Pro option, and therefore no Thunderbolt 5 ports on any 2024 iMac. Every version but the base model also has gigabit ethernet (on the power brick) and Touch ID on the Magic Keyboard.

The model I’m testing shows that Apple’s upgrades are still too expensive. It has a 10-core M4, 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and four Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with the nano-textured screen. Those three options (the extra 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and the updated screen) shoot the $1,299 price up to $2,299. The good news, though, is that not buying them won’t leave you with an unacceptable amount of memory as before.

In use: Outstanding performance and friendly features

Steve Dent for Engadget

Desktop PCs don’t get much more practical than the iMac M4. Installing it is as easy as placing it on a surface and plugging it in, then running through a relatively quick setup. With everything integrated in the display, you can install it on your desk, in a kid’s bedroom or anywhere else with a small amount of space. It’s easy to move, too, as there are no cables other than power and weighs just 9.74 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Performance was a pleasant surprise, better than I expected on tasks ranging from video editing to gaming. The key benchmarks show substantial gains over the iMac M3 in processing, graphics performance and AI, ranging from 20 percent on single CPU tests to over 30 percent on the GPU side.

The iMac M4 is actually a touch faster than the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4, but pokier than the 16-inch model with an M4 Pro chip, particularly when it comes to graphics. In fact, GPU performance is considerably lower than the Mac Mini and even the MacBook Pro M3 Pro models. Still, integrated graphics are far more powerful than they used to be, and the iMac M4 beats most rival Windows PCs in that regard, including the Surface with a Snapdragon X Elite chip. However, it sits well below PCs with discrete graphics from NVIDIA and AMD.

Computer Geekbench 6 Geekbench 6 GPU Cinebench 2024 Apple iMac (M4, 2024) 3,751/15,093 35,520 171/881 GPU 4,425 Apple iMac (M3, 2023) 3,125/11,818 25,922 137/659 GPU 3,340 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro, 2024) 3,925/22,456 70,197 178/1,689 GPU 9,295 Surface Laptop 7 (Snapdragon X Elite) 2,797/14,400 19,963 123/969 GPU N/A Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2024) 3,202/21,312 92,344 143/1,686 GPU 13,182

Gaming shows the iMac’s GPU deficiencies, with resolution limited to a maximum of 1080p for titles like Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Baldur’s Gate 3 to have playable frame rates above 30 fps. Still, it’s not a bad gaming machine for an AIO that’s mostly designed to run Excel spreadsheets or make Zoom calls.

It’s surprisingly solid for content creation, too. That’s aided by the rapid storage speeds (2.94/5.14 GB/s read/write), integrated video decoding and faster processor. For instance, I don’t expect a lot of iMac users to edit 8K 24p clips on Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve, but you can totally do that. It also handled Premiere Pro, Photoshop and Lightroom Classic projects well. The only place it stuttered was on RAW 8K video playback, which is a very big ask for an all-in-one. My 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro can handle that thanks to the extra cores, but it’s nearly $1,000 more.

Steve Dent for Engadget

With that bright, sharp display, the iMac M4 is also great for entertainment. It can play 4K HDR content and supports Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio thanks to the six speaker setup with two force-canceling woofers. Of course it’s better to use high-quality headphones, but the sound straight out of speakers is better than any AIO I’ve used before. When watching movies and series on Netflix and Prime Video (The Diplomat and Don’t Look Up), the iMac M4 provided a colorful, immersive viewing experience.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Finally, AI was a big selling point of the M4 Macs at its unofficial Mac Week event. The iMac M4 fared well in that regard with a 51,421 Geekbench 6 quantized AI score, closely matching results from the M4 Pro and M4 Max (all M4 CPUs have 16 “Neural Engine” AI cores). As a more practical test, I transcribed a 69-minute Engadget podcast episode using the Whisper Transcription app, which took three minutes and four seconds. That was the same as the MacBook Pro M4, but a minute slower than the M4 Pro model.

Should you buy the iMac M4?

Steve Dent for Engadget

With an unchanged design, there might seem to be no justification to buy or upgrade to the iMac M4. I disagree for one reason: Apple’s change to 16GB of base memory allows you to do more than ever on an entry-level iMac, including taxing activities like 4K video editing and AAA gaming. In fact, I would only consider getting an M3 or older model if getting one with 16GB of RAM is cheaper than the iMac M4.

I would still avoid the base model if at all possible, though. For me, the sweet spot is now the $1,499 option that comes with 256GB of storage, four Thunderbolt 4 ports (to easily add extra storage) and the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. That’s still not cheap, but gives you a very capable and expandable machine for $400 less than the minimum price we recommended last year.