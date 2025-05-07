Apple’s M4 Mac mini is more than $100 off at Amazon

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Apple's latest diminutive desktop, the M4 Mac mini, is on sale via Amazon for more than $100 off . That brings the price of the entry-level model down to just $495. This version includes 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 16GB/512GB model costs $743 and the 24GB/512GB model is down to $906 . Even some of the versions with the slightly more powerful M4 Max chip are on sale .

The M4 Mac mini is a nice little upgrade. We called it "shockingly small" and "incredibly powerful" in our official review of the Pro model. Both of those descriptors stand. The mini is still cute and teensy and the M4 chip is still more than enough for everyday computing tasks and fully capable of more intensive applications.

There are some front-facing USB-C ports, which is always handy with a desktop, and support for up to three external displays. Even the entry-level version offers 16GB of RAM, which is great. The chip is faster than ever, making this an extremely budget-friendly way to get in on the Apple Silicon party.

There are a few more USB-C ports on the back, which is useful, but this unit offers no USB-A ports. The 256GB of storage offered by the base model could get a bit tight, but it's certainly doable for more casual users. Plus, those ports are always available for an external SSD.

One curious design choice here is that the power button is along the bottom of the rear end. This can lead to some awkward movements when trying to turn it on, as it basically has to be tipped over. Otherwise, this is a great device.

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