ASUS equips its NUC 14 Pro mini PC with AI capabilities

ASUS is now outfitting its NUC 14 Pro mini PC with a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of reaching 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The new model, the ASUS NUC Pro AI, will have up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processor. With a height of only 1.3 inches, this mini PC can be carried anywhere and won’t get in your way. Most of the features like ports and internals should be similar compared to its predecessor.

To prevent overheating, ASUS installed some advanced thermal management solutions that meet EPEAT Climate+ energy efficiency requirements. Other features include Secure Boot, built-in speakers and voice command-ready microphones. There’s also a fingerprint reader for extra security, along with a trusted platform module (TPM). The latter is designed to secure the PC further using cryptography. Upgrading the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI doesn’t require tools, and the mini PC can be controlled with ASUS Control Center.

This mini PC might be convenient, but it’s likely not going to run AAA games at higher settings. Fortunately, ASUS does have some NUC PCs capable of gaming.

As of now, there’s no release date for the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI, but its announcement is less than a year following the first ASUS-built NUC that we saw at CES 2024.