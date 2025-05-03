Computex 2025: Watch NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang deliver the opening keynote today

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Computex 2025 is about to kick off, and the cavalcade of announcements about the latest chips, laptops, gaming devices and more from leading brands has already begun. The event in Taiwan will kick off Sunday night (US time) with a keynote at the Taipei Music Center from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. There will be a livestream for anyone not attending in person, so you can watch along right here (see NVIDIA YouTube stream embedded below).

Huang's keynote is scheduled for 11PM ET/ 8PM PT on May 18 (11AM on May 19 in Taiwan Time), and we can expect to hear all about the company's developments in the AI space. It'll be followed that same day by a keynote from Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. Computex this year will, perhaps unsurprisingly, focus heavily on AI, with the overall theme being "AI Next." It'll also highlight products in three categories: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech and Future Mobility.

For Huang, the Computex keynote is a return home: He was born in Taiwan before eventually emigrating to the US, where he was instrumental in co-founding NVIDIA and guiding it to its current domination in the AI space. His appearance also caps off a busy week that saw him balancing the increasingly challenging diplomatic side of the AI landscape. After participating in President Trump's tour of Middle East nations — during which NVIDIA inked deals with Saudi and UAE-linked tech firms to sell its AI chips — NVIDIA downplayed its reported expansion plans in China.

An estimated 1,400 exhibitors will be in attendance at Computex, including ASUS, Acer and AMD, all of which have previously made big announcements at the annual expo. In fact, as of Friday (May 16), Acer has already gotten a jump on the others by making some announcements for the show, including the new Swift Edge AI laptop and five gaming monitors. Our senior reviewer Sam Rutherford has also managed to get his hands on the new Acer Predator Triton 14 AI, and he liked it so much he called it his new "most anticipated gaming laptop of the year."

Computex 2025 will run from May 20 to May 23, and we expect even more PC news in the next few days.

Update, May 18, 6:22PM ET: Added additional background info on Jensen Huang and NVIDIA China news.

Update, May 15, 1:50PM ET: Added YouTube embed, and details on Jensen Huang's recent travels.

Update, May 16, 4:45PM ET: Added details on Acer's Computex announcements, which were unveiled today.