Engadget Podcast: Gearing up for the AI and GPUs at CES 2025

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We're ringing in 2025 with everything we're expecting to see at CES! That includes new video cards from AMD and NVIDIA, a holographic windshield from Hyundai and potentially more satellite enabled phones. AI will still be a major topic — like the next generation of AI PCs — but it also seems like we'll be hearing a lot more about classic CES stories. In addition, we explore why Meta wants to start adding AI users to Facebook and Instagram.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

CES 2025 Preview: LG's bendable 5K OLED, AI PCs, and a broadening satellite phone market – 2:17

New video cards from AMD and NVIDIA at CES – 12:09

2024's biggest losers in tech – 18:46

Meta announces AI personas are coming to Instagram and Facebook – 32:22

Pop culture picks – 41:02

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

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