Engadget Podcast: Google’s Pixel 9a is ready to take on the iPhone 16e

After a ton of leaks, Google officially announced the $499 Pixel 9a, which has the potential to be the new king of mid-range phones. It has dual cameras and access to Google's AI features — in many ways, it's everything the iPhone 16e should have been (especially its price). In this episode, Senior Writer Sam Rutherford joins us to discuss what's great about the Pixel 9a, as well as its potential downsides compared to the Pixel 9.

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Topics

Google's announces the Pixel 9a – potentially the new midrange king – 1:15

Fujifilm's GX100RF: a 102MP medium format camera (nice!) with only one F4 lens (boo!) – 21:31

Karissa Bell's roundup of the craziest stuff from Facebook whistleblower Sarah Wynn-Williams' book – 24:14

Donald Trump attempts to fire FTC's two Democratic commissioners – 29:34

Amazon will send all Alexa recordings to the cloud, no more local processing – 32:52

Chinese EV maker BYD announces chargers that give 249 miles of range in 5 minutes – 39:10

Pebble founder introduces two new e-paper smartwatches – 46:47

Listener Mail: Trying to choose an OLED TV – 57:35

Around Engadget – 1:03:49

Working on – 1:09:56

Pop culture picks – 1:10:28

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Guest: Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien