Engadget Podcast: Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on and the Cowboy Bebop creator chats about Lazarus

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After Nintendo revealed the full details around the Switch 2 this week, Engadget's Sam Rutherford got some hands-on time with the new console. In this episode, he talks about the major improvements in the new hardware (especially that 1080p, 120 fps screen) and why he doesn't really miss the older Switch OLED. Also, Sam discusses his time with Mario Kart World, the new semi-open world version of Nintendo's classic racer.

In other news, we dive into the latest updates around the TIkTok ban, and we discuss how the Trump administration's tariff push will affect everything in the technology world and beyond. Stay tuned to the end of the show for our chat with Shinichiro Watanabe, the creator of Cowboy Bebop, about his new anime series Lazarus.

Topics

Switch 2 details are finally here, Sam Rutherford got hands-on time with it – 1:47

U.S.'s broad new tariffs on China and beyond could make everything from keyboards to cars more expensive – 49:32

TikTok's divest-or-ban deadline is April 5, here are the possible buyers – 54:57

xAI buys X, but how much does that matter? – 58:24

Working on – 1:00:59

Pop culture picks – 1:02:31

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien