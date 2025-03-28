Engadget Podcast: Signalgate and the collapse of 23andMe

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This week, we learned that even government officials are addicted to their group chats — except with the Trump administration those chats include war plans and potentially classified information. In this episode, we dive into the sheer recklessness and stupidity of Signalgate. And speaking of reckless, we also discuss 23andMe's bankruptcy and the privacy concerns around selling off customer DNA data.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

Signalgate: What happened, who was involved, and how to safely add someone to a Signal group chat – 0:48

23andMe files for bankruptcy, customers are urged to delete their sensitive data – 21:25

Canon's PowerShot V1 and R50 V cameras go all in on vlogging – 27:21

Apple announces WWDC dates, updates Airpods Max, and dodges fines in the EU – 32:52

How did Napster sell for $207 million in 2025? – 45:32

Around Engadget – 48:44

Working On – 55:22

Pop Culture picks – 57:56

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien