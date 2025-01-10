Engadget Podcast: That's a wrap on CES 2025

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We're officially recovering from CES 2025! In this episode, Devindra and Senior Reporter Sam Rutherford dive into their favorite PCs from the show, NVIDIA's RTX 5000 GPUs and debate the merits of Lenovo's extra-large Legion Go S handheld. They explain why they like ASUS's ultra-light Zenbook A14, and Sam gives us his final thoughts on Dell's clunky brand transition.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

Lenovo's surprising CES showing: ThinkBook Plus Gen 6's rollable screen – 0:47

Legion Go S by Lenovo is the first third-party handheld to run SteamOS – 4:35

NVIDIA's RTX 5000 seems great... – 10:16

...But Jensen Huang's keynote on NVIDIA's future lacked focus – 15:29

MicroLED TVs shown at CES are gorgeous and pricy – 30:11

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North