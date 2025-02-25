Framework builds its own modular desktop

Framework is today announcing a raft of new products, the most intriguing of which has to be the Framework Desktop. Like the rest of the company's wares, it's a modular desktop PC with a focus on modularity, upgradeability and repairability. Naturally, the first question is why, given PCs are already modular, upgradeable and repairable, but the focus here is on making it accessible for the sorts of folks who might see the words "thermal" and "paste" and need an urgent trip to the ER. It's not the first time something like this has been mooted: In 2014, Razer pitched Project Christine, a gaming PC with standalone components clad in cartridges that could be swapped in and out.

Framework

The second reason for this machine existing was AMD's new Ryzen AI Max chip, which was shown to the public at CES in January. Ryzen AI Max is an all-in-one APU, packing a CPU and GPU in the same package mirroring how Apple Silicon chips are designed. Ryzen AI Max promises some fairly spectacular performance despite the lack of a discrete GPU, like 1440p gaming and local AI. But there is one downside to all of these gains — the RAM is soldered to the mainboard to enable its staggering 256GB/s memory bandwidth, which Framework says isn't feasible with standard RAM. To compensate, Framework has pledged to ensure to play fair with memory pricing, making it "more reasonable than you might find with other brands," i.e. Apple.

Framework knows it's swimming in different waters with this product, and so has pledged to use as many standard components as possible. Inside that Mini-ITX case you'll find a custom mainboard with ATX headers, a PCIe x4 slot, two USB4, two DisplayPort, one HDMI and 5G ethernet ports. The PCIe NVME slots will let you spec up to 16TB storage, and the case has two forward-facing expansion card slots that will let you plug in your own Framework Expansion Cards. The case is equipped with a semi-custom 400W power supply that uses standard 120mm CPU fans or, again, you can bring your own fans if you'd prefer. The case has either black or clear sides, and the front is made up with 21 tiles you can design yourself, or 3D-print an alternative if you'd prefer.

Of course, you can also just buy the mainboard and cram it into your own case, should you prefer to roll your own.

Framework

Pre-orders for the Framework Desktop are opening now, but shipping won't begin until Q3 of 2025. You can order the mainboard on its own for $799, or get the base model with an AI Max 385 and 32GB RAM for just $1,099. Should you want the flagship AI Max+ 395 with 128GB RAM, you'll need to fork over $1,999. All of the systems are sold as "DIY Editions" with users able to grab their storage and OS from whatever supplier they prefer, too.