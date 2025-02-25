Framework updates its 13-inch laptop with AMD’s Ryzen 300 AI series chips

It's a little weird to talk about Framework "launching" a new laptop given it just makes the same machine over and over again. That, of course, is the point, since it's building a fleet of modular, upgradeable and repairable machines that eliminate unnecessary e-waste. Let's agree that while launching isn't the right word, it is how we'll describe the advent of the updated AMD edition of the Framework 13, which now comes with the Ryzen AI 300 on board.

Naturally, the big news is the fancier AMD unit welded to the mainboard, which boasts dramatically improved AI performance for Microsoft Copilot+. But Framework has made its usual series of nips and tucks, adding Wi-Fi 7, a new thermal system, improved keyboard and new color options. As usual, all of these features can be bolted onto any existing Framework 13 when required.

One of the biggest issues for every Framework 13 so far has been the cooling — the tiny fans have to work overtime whenever the system gets taxed. So the advent of the new mainboard also sees a(nother) attempt at keeping the silicon far cooler than it has been before. Open this up and you'll find a new single 10mm heat pipe paired with Honeywell's PTM7958 thermal paste which, it's hoped, will ensure you can hear yourself think over your laptop.

If you recall from the previous AMD Framework 13, there was an issue with what standards each port supported. The situation is a little clearer here, since the rear ports support USB 4, while the forward ones both have USB 3.2 plus DisplayPort. We explored this in greater detail at the time, but the situation remains mildly annoying if you forget what can go where.

Framework has also very gently tweaked the keyboard to address an issue with rigidity with the wide keys, like shift and the spacebar. If you buy a Windows 11 model, you'll also have a Copilot key printed on it — but Framework reminds you it's possible to buy a DIY edition without one, too.

Framework

Rounding out the changes is the advent of injection molded packaging, which enables Framework to sell you transparent hardware. It will now sell you a transparent bezel, as well as translucent purple, green and black options for greater customization. Plus, you'll be able to pick up many of the expansion cards clad in transparent plastic, too, not just the ethernet expansion card — letting you relive your dream of owning the coolest Game Boy ever made.

The new Framework Laptop 13 with AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series starts at $800 for the DIY edition and $1,099 for pre-built. Naturally, that price can go all sorts of places depending on how much gear you choose to throw on top of what comes as standard. Pre-orders are open today with shipments due to begin in April. Plus, the company will sell you the older Ryzen 7040 model for $749 — with CEO Nirav Patel saying this isn't just a while stocks last deal, but as a way to lower the entry price for new buyers.