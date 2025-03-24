Google Drive is now available on Snapdragon-based Windows PCs

There's now a native version of Google Drive for Arm-powered PCs, like those featuring last year's Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips . The company announced this feature update in a blog post, saying that the Drive app for Windows is "generally available" for Snapdragon X chipsets. Today's release follows a beta test going back to last year.

This includes machines by several big brands, with the most notable being the newest Microsoft Surface laptops . The Drive port for Arm-based PCs also allows users to access their accounts through the Windows File Explorer app. This should make it easier to pull files from Drive accounts.

The native app only works on devices running Windows 11 and Microsoft WebView2. Existing beta users will automatically be updated to the full version. It's rolling out today but could take up to 15 days to hit everyone's accounts. The new app is available for all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers and users with personal Google accounts.