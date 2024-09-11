Google searches now link to the Internet Archive

Earlier this year, Google said goodbye to its cached web page feature, saying it’s no longer needed. While many were sad to see it go, we can now rejoice as Google is partnering with the Internet Archive to bring something substantially similar back. Thanks to the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, you can now look at archived web pages easily.

Clicking on the three dots beside any search result will let you begin to access cached pages. Next, look for the “About this Result” panel and click “More About This Page.” Doing so will lead you to the Wayback Machine, allowing anyone to see snapshots of webpages from various times.

Director of the Wayback Machine Mark Graham said some archived web pages won’t be available because their rights holders have opted out of having their sites archived by the Internet Archive.